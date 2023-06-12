Refreshed Tesla Model 3 Will Come With Ventilated Seats and Other Sought-After Features

Tesla EVs might have the best software in the automotive industry and are, undoubtedly, the most technologically advanced. Still, they lack many features that buyers in the luxury segment have come to appreciate. Rumors from China indicate that Tesla will finally address some of these shortcomings with the refreshed Model 3.
Tesla fans and owners have praised the S3XY models for their technology and software, although they admit they lack in other areas. Probably most think of the inconsistent build quality, but the truth is Teslas also lack some basic features that should be in every luxury car. We're not talking about ultrasonic sensors, whose functionality has already been replaced by Tesla Vision. But Tesla owners look at rival EV models and see features that they can't have in their EV.
Tesla has concentrated on the essentials and doesn't offer many extras on its vehicles. On the Model 3, you can choose the wheels, the interior and exterior color, and whether you want or not Tesla's driver-assist systems, such as Enhanced Autopilot or FSD Capability. On rival EVs, you can specify various interior and exterior packages, massage seats, ambient lighting, and so on. Sure, they might cost an arm and a leg, and not everyone would be willing to pay, but at least they're there if you want them.
Among the most coveted features that owners have been asking Tesla for years to offer is the 360-degree surround camera vision, which is helpful during parking maneuvers. Tesla EVs have plenty of cameras but lack the software to stitch the images and offer a birds-eye-view picture. Especially after Tesla removed the ultrasonic sensors, people have asked for better imaging to help steer their cars in tight parking spaces. Other features that people have requested were ambient lighting and ventilated seats.
Tesla showed that it takes into account owners' requests, as it did with the yoke steering in the Model S and Model X. This time, we have confirmation from China that the refreshed Model 3 will come with new features, and some have been requested many times. The Project Highland Model 3 will introduce ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and an upgraded sound system.
Tesla seats have always been praised for their comfort, but previous info shows that Tesla will outsource their production starting with Project Highland. Similarly, Tesla's sound systems were consistently rated among the best in the industry. Based on previous rumors, Tesla bets on spatial audio with Dolby Atmos support. The new sound system in the refreshed Tesla Model 3 should elevate the listening experience to a whole new level.
The new features are indeed surprising since previous rumors indicated that Project Highland aims to simplify Model 3 production and eliminate many parts to cut costs. We've already seen in a leaked picture that the upcoming Model 3 lacks fog lights, and cheaper interior trims are also rumored to replace wood trims. Stalks will also disappear, replaced by capacitive buttons on the steering wheel and infotainment screen.
