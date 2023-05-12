First Glimpse Inside the Refreshed Model 3 Cockpit Reveals the Stalks Are Gone

Known as Project Highland, the facelifted Tesla Model 3 will introduce many subtle changes and production optimizations but no significant new features. The first images of the cockpit confirm that this will also be the case with the interior. Although the cockpit is mostly covered, it shows a Model S-like steering wheel with capacitive buttons and no stalks.
Tesla is working tirelessly to bring the refreshed Model 3 to market in the second half of the year. The prototypes we've seen so far have revealed many secrets, and insiders have filled in the gaps, so we know pretty much what to expect. A picture of a prototype missing the usual camouflage also showed the new front design in all its beauty. Still, there are secrets that the refreshed Model 3 and Tesla have yet to reveal.
Despite several pictures of the prototypes, we still don't know much about the changes to the dashboard. Yet, a lucky drone operator covering the Fremont factory was able to spot a Project Highland prototype with the door open, revealing the car's darkest secrets. It wasn't just a lucky shot, though, as the drone appears to have stalked the prototype for quite some time while it was undergoing testing on the Fremont test track. It pays to have a drone with a big battery, and the operator's patience was rewarded with the best glimpse inside the refreshed Model 3 cockpit we've seen.
The cabin is filled with test equipment, and the dashboard is covered almost entirely, so it's not much to soak in. Still, the steering wheel is visible and spells bad news for future Model 3 customers. The part is round and looks a lot like the ones on the Model S/X and the Tesla Semi. This means it will most likely feature capacitive buttons on it, although it's unclear if this means the horn button will remain in the center or not.
There's a notable difference, though, as the steering wheel on this prototype appears to have a bigger central part and, as such, less space for buttons. The images are unclear, but the black cover could hide the turn signal stalk if the prototype still has one. It obviously doesn't have the gear selection stalk since the driver is seen (at 03:22 in the video) using the central screen to put the car in Reverse. Hello, Smart Shift.
People who saw the images are already decrying the expected loss of stalks. The capacitive buttons are woefully impractical, especially those for the turn signals when you need to switch them while turning. Try signaling the intention to exit a roundabout with the steering wheel upside down, and you'll understand why.
Recent rumors from China indicated that the refreshed Model 3 could start test production as early as June 1 at Giga Shanghai. We know that Tesla has been revamping the production line recently, so this is entirely possible. Still, Tesla China has contacted a local news outlet and denied that mass production would start on June 1. Technically, it didn't deny the initial rumors about the test production, so make of it what you will. Also note that Tesla denied rumors in the past, only for them to prove true later.
Tesla doesn't want people to stop buying the current model if they find out the refreshed one will start sales soon. Not that newer Tesla models have anything to crave for. Most of the time, they come with fewer features instead of more. In the case of Project Highland, a leaked picture shows that the fog lights have been deleted, with possibly more lost under the hood.
