Refreshed Tesla Model 3 Will See Small Design Changes, Big Cost Cuts, Sensors Included

With more Tesla Model 3 prototypes undergoing testing, more details surface every day. Based on our information, the refreshed model will see minor design changes and improvements across the board. Unfortunately, new data indicates that Tesla will also drop more sensors from the car to cut costs even further.
Everybody is talking these days about the Cybertruck and the Hardware 4 computer, but Tesla is working on many other projects. The Model 3 Refresh slipped under the radar, despite new prototypes being spotted regularly. The Model 3 is actually the only camouflaged Tesla we've ever seen if we don't count the compact crossover spotted in China on Monday and another one from last October. This indicates that Tesla has more or less aligned with the rest of the auto industry regarding car development.
Now, many people wonder what might be hiding beneath the black cladding of the Model 3 prototypes. What we have seen so far doesn't appear to be any different from the production model, so why Tesla bothered to cover it and draw attention to it? Wishful speculation pointed to new sensors, especially as the first camouflaged Model 3 was spotted about the same time as the Hardware 4 sensor suite rumors.
According to previous info, the refreshed Model 3 would come with higher-resolution cameras, and the camo was meant to hide this. Other rumors indicated new cameras integrated into the headlights and even the return of ultrasonic sensors. Those rumors were only partially confirmed, and thanks to the hard work of the guys at Teslascope, we now have insider information about what might hide beneath.
Like other leaks, there is good news and bad news about the future product. The refreshed Model 3 is expected to arrive toward the end of the year and will indeed feature the Hardware Autopilot computer. As rumored before, it will also come with upgraded but no additional cameras. Whether it will come with a radar sensor is unclear, but we expect to have it. Otherwise, it would be complicated for Tesla to work with so many HW4 configurations.
Sadly, no ultrasonic sensors are expected, and with no new cameras, USS-less cars would have to rely on software to offer accurate distance estimates. Tesla's team is working hard on making this possible, with information indicating the feature has been fast-tracked and is expected to ship in March. On the bright side, the refreshed Model 3 will feature the same tri-band GPS module as the Model S/X with HW4. On the other hand, the new module allows Tesla to eliminate other sensors, such as the exterior temperature and humidity sensor.
This information is backed by a new windshield in Tesla's EPC, marked as "infrared acoustic - no temperature and humidity sensor." It's unclear how Tesla would measure the outside temperature, but the GPS sensor might help with that, thanks to an obscure technique called "GPS meteorology." On the more visible changes, the updated Model 3 is said to feature new external mirrors, as well as other exterior and interior modifications.
The latest Model 3 Refresh prototype spotted on Wednesday in Fremont shows a longer repeater camera flare that protrudes into the front door. This is the first design change visible on the Model 3, although the prototype also features new wheels, which should be the new 18-inch aero wheels without the aero caps. From the pictures shared by The Kilowatts, it's also obvious that the Model 3 will have slightly modified headlights and taillights. An interesting detail is at the front, which appears to feature a less prominent bumper, although it's difficult to tell for sure.
Project Highland ???? #Tesla #ProjectHighland pic.twitter.com/PuOJjFe1LL— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) February 22, 2023