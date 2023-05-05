Redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe Unofficially Flaunts Silverado EV Design Cues

When posing the billion-dollar question – 'why do we even need passenger cars anymore,' many people would jump out at the chance of saying they are impossible to replace. But we are not so sure that is a fact. At least partially.
Just think about it for a moment – and especially muse about the current SUV, crossover, and truck hype. Save for a few niches – like hypercars, two-door performance vehicles, and a few others, all other segments already have a correspondence in the world of CUVs, SUVs, and trucks. And that includes behemoth stuff like ultra-luxury super-SUVs (think Rolls-Royce Cullinan or the new Ferrari Purosangue and BMW XM Label Red) as well as people haulers.
It is no surprise why certain regions – like North America – have significantly reduced interest in traditional body styles like station wagons and minivans. After all, there are CUV and SUV models that can replace both the grocery getters and the soccer mom/hockey dad mobiles without breaking a sweat. Consider the recent 362-hp Hybrid Max-powered 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, for example, if you need the freshest idea.
Or, if you are of a more traditional POV, then perhaps an American full-size SUV with sturdy architecture based on a light-duty pickup truck might do the trick even better. For example, we could discuss the upcoming facelift of the fifth-generation Chevrolet Tahoe since the rumor mill has been spinning fast around the 2024 model year prototypes that were recently spied out in the open. But that is in the real world.
Meanwhile, if you want to imagine how the facelifted Chevy Tahoe might look, we must defer to the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. Over there, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have envisioned the CGI looks of the upcoming mid-cycle refresh of the Tahoe and even hinted that the Suburban might follow suit.
According to the channel's host, the interiors of the Tahoe and Suburban – at least the front area – might be easy to guess as Chevrolet could simply take the 2023 Silverado cabin and move it inside the Tahoe and Suburban without making too much fuss about it. But the exterior is a differently flavored CGI affair, as the guesses tend to veer towards borrowing the novel styling DNA from the unreleased 2024 Chevy Silverado EV.
On the other hand, the Tahoe and Suburban will remain ICE-powered, and only the full-width LED light bars – now fitted both front and rear – could connect the Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban nameplates. As always, do take all this with a healthy dose of salt, as these CGIs are all hypothetical depictions of the mighty Tahoe SUV – complete with the traditional unofficial color reel, of course. So, do you dig any of them?
