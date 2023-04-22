Choose Your Dark CGI Poison: Cayenne Coupe, Sequoia Shadow, or XM 'Not so Red'

These days, nothing is cheap anymore. Not the cost of living, and indeed not the reward of (fast) traveling, especially if you want to do the latter in a high-performance luxury crossover like the facelifted 2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
The German automaker has one of the highest ratios between its sold units and the profits extracted from those deliveries. And they want to beat all predictions in the coming years. But, of course, everything has to be done one step at a time. So, their latest tread towards the lofty goal is the introduction of the refreshed 2024 Porsche Cayenne lineup.
The gist is that we are dealing with subtly evolved styling as far as the exterior is concerned. Meanwhile, the interior is fresher than fresh and seeks to establish new cinematic boundaries regarding in-car entertainment. The powertrains are also better, or a lot better in some cases, as all of them are a tad more powerful, and the 2024 Cayenne S even ditched the predecessor's V6 mill for a return of the mighty V8. That is one mighty slap in the face of the downsizing trend, and another comes from the pricing format.
Even the 'base' 2024 Cayenne is at least $80k when you factor in the $1,650 delivery, processing, and handling fees to the starting MSRP of $79,200. Some would argue that you can net a whole bunch of used Porsches for the cash, and even more so if you seek the ritzy slender profile of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe, which kicks off from $84,300 while the Cayenne S Coupe is already above the $102k threshold. But frankly, the latter is perfect for standing out in any crowd, so maybe it's worth the effort.
Besides, can anyone imagine how quickly it will become a custom hero once the aftermarket realm gets its hands on the refreshed Cayennes? Well, no need to since someone else has already done it for us. Thus, here is Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist tucked behind the kelsonik moniker on social media, who always thinks that now is the perfect CGI time to fiddle with some mighty CUVs and SUVs. Of course, our attention was initially attracted by his quick redesign of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe with much larger CGI aftermarket wheels.
This was the flagship Cayenne Turbo GT, which only goes out to play if you have at least $196,300, so it seems only fitting that owners might want to lower it on top of ever larger sets of wheels when the OEM options become boring. But here is the catch. When it comes to dark and menacing CUVs and SUVs tucked lower on fresh aftermarket wheels, this pixel master has become an expert in fueling our street-savvy dreams. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have other eloquent examples.
For starters, remember how BMW officially introduced the 2024 XM Label Red as the perfect 738-horsepower plug-in hybrid flagship crossover for Porky Pig? It was all due to the unfortunate choice of black attire with red 'lipstick' that triggered our association with the Looney Tunes character. Still, the CGI expert waved that away with his murdered-out 'BMW XM Label Not so Red' tucked on what looks like Vossen wheels due to the subtle red V logo in the middle.
Now, both the Cayenne Coupe and XM are only crossovers. But there is a choice among traditional SUVs, as well, thanks to a Toyota Sequoia i-Force Max that is all black via the author's signature Shadow Line and two types of new matching-color aftermarket wheels. So, which of the three is your favorite? And should we give them our CGI hall pass, or do they need to return to rendering class and study some more?
