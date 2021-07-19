Rebound Pro Wheels Boast Cutting-Edge Tech, for Hardcore Off-Road Performance

We know you’re proud of your truck, Jeep or SUV, but if you’re into extreme off-roading, you know that high-quality wheels make all the difference. The guys at Icon Alloys (developed by suspension systems and shock absorbers manufacturer Icon Vehicle Dynamics) have come up with a patent-pending technology called Innerlock, which makes the new Rebound Pro wheels not just perfect for off-road performance, but also legal for on-road use.
If you’re an off-road enthusiast, you’ll know that lower tire pressure is important for improved traction, but it also comes with the danger of de-beading the tire when driving more aggressively. Beadlock wheels are typically the solution, but the standard ones are illegal for on-road use, not to mention high-maintenance too.
Icon Alloys wanted to find the answer to this problem, which resulted in an innovative product that is excellent on any type of terrain, while also complying to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements. What Innerlock does is secure the tire bead onto the wheel in a new way. The O-ring sealed and hardened alloy pins that are inserted in a spiked pattern, on the inside of the tire, act as a barrier that effectively prevents the tire from unseating.
These pins are made from high strength alloy that is also treated for corrosion resistance, and they’re both replaceable and reusable. The Rebound Pro wheels are made of highly-resistant aluminum alloy and feature strategically placed hardware for extra protection on challenging trails. Built to have lower unsprung weight for improved handling, the Rebound Pro weigh 28 lbs (12.7 kg) when fully assembled.
These wheels are also made to be versatile and easy to use. They’re compatible with a wide range of tires, and tire installation and removal are quick and easy, according to the manufacturer, with no need for special tools.
This cutting-edge technology was tested both in the real-world and inside the lab. After being “abused” on some of the most challenging trails, the Rebound Pro were sent to the lab, for extreme tire bead unseat resistance testing.
With Innerlock, the tire did not de-bead even at a 7,606 lbs (3,450 kg) load, but officially, it’s rated at a 3,200 lbs (1,451 kg) load – which makes Rebound Pro one of the strongest wheels on the market, ready for some serious off-roading, while also being DOT compliant.
