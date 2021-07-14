RAV4, CR-V, Tucson, Rogue, and CX-5 - Which Is the Best Import Compact SUV?

You could look at compact SUVs and think they hit the sweet spot between practicality, size, and price. At the same time, you could also look at them and think "here is a vehicle that's not particularly bad at anything but doesn't excel either. It's just a bit... 'meh'".
Both points of view make a point so, at the end of the day, it all comes down to how everyone relates to this segment. For the cash-strapped, it's their best chance of owning a slightly larger vehicle. For the wealthier among us, compact SUVs are simply those vehicles they completely ignore in the showroom as they head toward the larger SUVs.
Well, opting for a more compact car is not always a cash-related decision. Those who live or drive in more congested areas might feel a smaller vehicle significantly improves their commute, so they'll look at the most compact package that still fulfills all of their needs. More often than not, that package will take the shape of a compact SUV.
The guys at Edmunds tested five foreign models that slot in this segment - the Mazda CX-5, Nissan Rogue, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, and Honda CR-V - and arranged them from worse to best based on a few key criterions. Here is the ranking they came up with.
The bottom model is the trusted Toyota RAV4. The Japanese model has all the pros you would expect from a Toyota - sturdy, reliable, roomy - but fails terribly when it comes to driving performance. The only decent option is the hybrid, but that comes at a price. Other than that, the RAV4 is just too... average.
The second-to-last is the Hyundai Tucson, with the South Korean SUV's rating taking a hit from its awful engine performance. Like the RAV4, there's also a hybrid option which, the Edmunds reviewers say, is the best hybrid in the test, but somehow, it's not enough to lift the Tucson to a higher position. Strangely enough, there's not much else bad to be said about the model, apart maybe from the exterior design which some might consider a bit too in-your-face.
The last position on the podium is taken by the Nissan Rogue that impresses with its very comfy seats, modern technology, and plenty of storage space. However, its road manners leave a lot to be desired having a "vague steering" and, a blight that seems to affect most models in this test, a feeble engine that makes accelerating a pain. Despite its uninspiring looks, the team thought the Rogues was worthy of a spot above the RAV4 and Tucson.
The second-best import compact SUV is the Mazda CX-5, according to Edmunds. The Japanese model has the least divisive exterior design, but not because it's bland or boring. It's also by far the best one to drive, particularly (but not exclusively) with the top turbocharged engine. However, it's not all about the acceleration, with the steering also contributing to the much-needed involvement. The downside is that the CX-5 is the least practical in the test having limited storage options and overall space. Also, the technology feels a bit old, especially the central display that isn't even touch sensitive.
Finally, we have the winner of this comparison, the venerable Honda CR-V. You could say the Honda won it by playing safe and managing to be at least above average in every aspect. It has a big interior, comfy seats, more than decent acceleration, good steering calibration, and, very importantly, competitive prices. It needs to work on the quality of its materials as well as the onboard technology, but the latter can be worked around by connecting a smartphone and using its apps instead.
Do you agree with these rankings?
