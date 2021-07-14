2022 Jeep Compass for the U.S. Market Shows Off Minor Facelift

A very different affair from the first generation, the 2017 model year Jeep Compass sells by the bucketload in the United States of America. Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the compact sport utility vehicle doesn’t stray too much from the original recipe, mainly in terms of mechanical components.
Revealed just ahead of the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, the mid-cycle refresh offers a single powerplant in the guise of a 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine with MultiAir hydraulically-actuated variable valve timing and lift. You know, that free-breathing mill known for abnormally high emissions over insufficient lubrication of the pistons, piston rings, and cylinder walls.
The antiquated Tigershark produces 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet (233 Nm) of torque, which seems more than adequate for a compact SUV although a 2.0-liter turbo would’ve been more frugal and better under acceleration thanks to a more generous torque curve. This motor is connected to a six-speed automatic on front-wheel-drive vehicles or a nine-speed automatic on all-wheel-drive vehicles. ZF Friedrichshafen supplies the latter, and the ZF 9HP is notorious for slow shifts and noisy operation.
Taking inspiration from the Chinese market Compass unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November 2020, the Compass for the U.S. flaunts redesigned headlights with LED technology, a different signature out back, and a slight rework of the front grille to keep things fresh. The biggest change for the 2022 model year is the interior, which has been spruced up with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a brand-new steering wheel.
Jeep offers two infotainment screens in total, an 8.4-inch display as standard or the range-topping unit with a 10.1-inch diagonal. Both are integrated remarkably well into the dashboard, and both run Android-powered Uconnect 5 with lots of goodies to speak of, including over-the-air updates.
As ever, trim levels kick off with the Sport and Latitude. The remainder of the list consists of the Limited and Trailhawk, but as opposed to the 2021 model, the 2022 Jeep Compass welcomes a Latitude LUX grade with a few upgrades over the Latitude. Pricing isn’t available at the present moment, but don’t expect too much of a change over the current MSRP of $26,490.
