Volkswagen ID.8 Large Electric SUV Confirmed by CEO Herbert Diess

To save face over the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen decided to invest billions over billions of euros into all-electric vehicles. The MEB platform embodies the automaker’s change for the better, and Volkswagen originally intended to dominate the EV market in Europe with it.
Be that as it may, the Wolfsburg-based company has even bigger plans with the Scalable Systems Platform or SSP for short. Confirmed by chief executive officer Herbert Diess as part of the New Auto business plan, this vehicle architecture will replace the MEB, PPE, and every single internal-combustion platform (as in the MQB, MSB, MLB, and so forth).
The unified EV architecture will enter mass production in 2026 with a Volkswagen-branded car known as Project Trinity, but until then, the MEB and Premium Platform Electric will serve the company rather well. Diess further confirmed a new member of the ID. family in the guise of the ID.8, which slots in the same segment as the Atlas for North America.
Manufactured in Tennessee at the Chattanooga Assembly Plant since 2017 for the 2018 model year, the mid-size crossover is expected to gain a second generation with internal combustion engines alongside the ID.8 sibling. Considering that Chattanooga gears up for MEB production in the guise of the ID.4 compact crossover utility vehicle from September 2022 for the 2023 model year, the ID.8 may be produced in the Volunteer State as well.
By the end of the decade, Herbert Diess anticipates the group’s BEV sales to rise to approximately 50 percent of total sales on a worldwide level. The chief executive officer also confirmed that European manufacturing sites will switch to 100-percent renewable energy within the next couple of years.
And finally, the German automotive juggernaut expects to achieve a sales mix of nearly 100 percent zero-emission vehicles by 2040 in all major markets. Emphasis on “all major markets” because these words can be interpreted in many ways. And finally, the Volkswagen group has taken upon itself to make all of its operations climate neutral by 2050 at the latest.
