Volkswagen Teases Tesla by Mentioning It Will Have Futureproof Hardware

Dirk Hilgenberg plays a crucial role in the Volkswagen New Auto strategy. As the CEO of CARIAD, he is in charge of developing one of the backbones of the plan: the Volkswagen OS – also called E³ 2.0. This software will be part of the electronic structure of future VW EVs, composed of three layers. The fundamental one is futureproof hardware, a subtle way to tease Tesla’s issues with its computers.
If you do not remember the problem, Tesla has had chronic issues with the MCU – the Model S and Model X first infotainment computer. It had an EMMC flash memory card that failed after about four years due to overwriting. If the car was out of warranty already, owners had to pay about $4,000 to get a new MCU.
When NHTSA demanded Tesla to do a recall to replace these computers, Al Prescott, Tesla’s vice president of legal affairs, tried to argue that the recall would not be necessary because the issue was not a defect: it just wore out as “brakes, lights, tires.”
According to Volkswagen, that will not happen with its computers because they will be “futureproof.” It will be interesting to understand how the company plans to achieve that, considering how much technology evolves in short periods. Hilgenberg did not get into details about that in his presentation.
What he did say is that E³ 2.0 will debut with the Artemis project in 2025. When it is available, it will expand what the E³ 1.2 can currently do. E³ 1.1 can receive OTA (over-the-air) updates, offer a mobile device key, and have the One.shop. E³ 1.2 will have a One.Infotainment system based on Android software, a mobility companion, and a third-party app store.
When E³ 2.0 arrives, it will offer automated charging, in-car experiences, and the VW OS. The company also stated that the new software would be ready for Level 3 or Level 4 autonomy levels. Volkswagen is developing that capability in a partnership with Argo AI. However, there are no signs that this can be accomplished by 2025. Until we see a car that is really able to drive autonomously, we recommend you take these promises as an optimistic vision of the future and nothing else.
