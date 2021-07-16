2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Arrives in Chicago With Electric Lime Green Exterior

Toyota’s idea of a revised Tacoma TRD Pro truck is one that will stand out for several reasons, as opposed to just its improved off-road capabilities. With that in mind, the Japanese carmaker brought a 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro to the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, allowing visitors a closer look at the spec.
The first thing that might strike you as interesting about this particular truck is its new exterior color, dubbed Electric Lime Green. It’s not often you’ll find a truck in this segment wearing “something flashy”, but if you opt for a flagship Tacoma model, you might just turn a lot of heads in traffic. Of course, if bright green isn’t your thing, you can always opt for one of the other available colors in Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic or Midnight Black Metallic.
Speaking of visuals, the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro comes with a heritage-inspired front grille and color-keyed surround, new hood graphics, a blacked-out hood scoop, color-keyed rear bumper, door handles and mirrors, a new TRD Pro stamping on the rear quarter panel and a new ‘Tacoma’ badge.
Once you do head off the beaten path, you can start to enjoy the FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks, while a TRD Pro aluminum front skid plate with red TRD lettering provides you with additional protection. Other off-road-related highlights include the Rigid Industries LED fog lights and Toyota’s Multi Terrain Monitor, accessible through the 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, itself compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.
As for performance, this truck is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 278 hp and 265 lb-ft (359 nm) of torque. Everything gets sent to all four corners via either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, depending on your preferences.
Pricing for the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro has yet to be announced, but it shouldn’t be all that different from the 2021 model’s starting MSPR of $44,325.
