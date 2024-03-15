Reborn Ford Bronco II Morphs Ranger MS-RT DNA to Mix and Match With SUV Body Style

As crossovers, SUVs, and trucks have taken over the automotive world from passenger cars, there's an increasing need for individualization because the market is getting a bit crowded nowadays.
The global automakers are ditching passenger cars left and right in favor of adding more and more CUV, SUV, or truck nameplates. Some are plenty successful – like the Ford revival of the Maverick branding for a best-selling gasoline or hybrid unibody compact pickup truck instead of a little car from the 1970s, while others struggle to find their right place in the world – like the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV derivative.
But why are we giving solely FoMoCo examples? Well, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has decided to focus on the second largest of the Big Detroit Three automakers yet again. More precisely, Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, loves messing around with all things CGI from GM and Ford because he's an avid collector and already owns a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type and a 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.
While he indulges in design projects from Stellantis or the Asian carmakers (though he rarely touches European ideas) from time to time, he always finds a good reason to come back to his passions for GM and Ford. Just recently, after playing with the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and Rivian R3X to morph them into a Magnum station wagon and AMC Gremlin, he's back to one of his greatest Blue Oval passions – reviving the second-generation Ford Bronco, the first one that made it into the full-size category to better compete with the Chevy K5 Blazer, Ramcharger, and Jeep Cherokee.
Currently, the real world's Ford Bronco is styled after the original compact model that featured a specifically developed chassis instead of one borrowed from a pickup truck like all the subsequent iterations. In this alternate timeline, though, Ford's recently announced European Ranger MS-RT motorsport-inspired pickup truck was brought to America and morphed into a three-door SUV that looks like it could easily tackle a time-attack motorsport event.
This three-door SUV, while merely wishful thinking, looks great because it shows the valence of the all-new Ford Ranger as a potential inspiration for a tough enclosed high-rider. Well, Ford chose differently, and while the Bronco and Ranger share the same underpinnings, they also look vastly different. That might not be to everyone's liking – especially F-Series-based Bronco fans – but it's also better for sales.
On the other hand, suppose you want to see why it's not a good idea to make a pickup truck too close to its SUV counterpart. In that case, it suffices to check out the story of the Hyundai Santa Cruz in relationship with the Tucson SUV and how Ford beat it to a pulp in sales because it was careful not to make the Maverick look like its Bronco Sport and Escape siblings.
