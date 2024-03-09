Fresh 2025 BMW M5 G90 Sedan Goes Dark and Tuned, But Digital Fire Still Spits Out

The all-new G90 seventh-generation BMW M5 is not even out and about, but some folks are already thinking about its potential across the aftermarket realm. Of course, they are all doing it virtually at the moment.
Since an all-new eighth-generation G60 BMW 5 Series is rolling around trying to hunt down Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, or Cadillac CT5 foes, everyone, and their mother knows very well that a high-performance M5 is also just around the corner. The seventh generation of the ultimate Bavarian executive sedan and station wagon is on the way, and it might be the most powerful ever – although that power may come at a (hefty) cost.
Quite literally, as we have heard the rumor mill whispering around the corners that BMW's all-new M5 might tip the scales at no less than 5,368 pounds — roughly 1,000 pounds above the figures posted by the current iteration. That's 2,435 kg, or about 454 kilos more if you prefer not talking Imperial units. Of course, there's an explanation for that. Indeed, there's a battery situation.
Unlike Mercedes-Benz, which is bringing PHEVs into the fold for its AMG E Performance models and downsizing the ICE options at the same time, BMW is stubbornly using the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 combined with a plug-in hybrid system, the same one found under the hood of the BMW XM super-SUV. With different tuning, it won't bring out 644 or 738 hp (Label Red) to the table, but the rumor mill can't decide if the M5 will have 718, 735, or even 790 horsepower.
Naturally, if all these figures pan out, the aftermarket realm will have its work cut out for it to minimize the impact of the PHEV system and maximize the fan base attraction with cool tuning kits. No worries, those who like to work hard and party harder are already ready with options for the BMW M5 – though solely from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators at the time. Meet Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned vehicles – so absolutely no one should be surprised by his take on the new BMW M5.
After imagining it based on the new 5 Series along with countless teasers, spies, and leaks, the pixel master decided to make "the first body kit" for the G90 iteration, along with a few color variations. We have seen a gray option with black wheels and red brake calipers, a dual-tone black-and-blue variant, and now the latest feature involves a murdered-out variant that would probably look great on both the East and West Coast of America. Below, we have embedded a sample of each, so which is your favorite? Mine is definitely the one spitting fire out its back...
