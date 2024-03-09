2026 Mercedes-AMG CLA EV Spied Cold-Weather Testing, Sports Concept CLA Class Design Cues

Amid cooling demand for EVs, the big kahuna of Mercedes warned that price parity between electric vehicles and internal combustion vehicles won't be attained in the near future. Considering that Merc previously bragged about going fully electric by 2030 in markets where conditions allow, this concern should make other automakers take notes.
Ola Kallenius became chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz AG in May 2019. While speaking to investors in February 2024, the man in charge of the Stuttgart-based automaker – who is a strong advocate of all things electric and electrified – did mention that EV demand is mainly in the lower segments. Merc isn't a big player in these segments, but on the flip side, that's going to change in 2025.
Enter the Mercedes Modular Architecture of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class. Described as being "the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles at Mercedes-Benz," the Concept CLA Class will spawn Benz and hi-po AMG versions of the next CLA. Our spy photographers caught a heavily camouflaged prototype testing in sub-zero conditions, with said prototype boasting AMG-specific visual telltales.
First and foremost, cross-drilled rotors and relatively large wheels for a compact sedan give away the model's go-faster credentials. Likely equipped with an active rear wing rather than a mere spoiler, the AMG variant resembles the aforementioned concept from the side view, but even more so from the rear. The Mercedes logo-themed taillights give away this car's relation to the Concept CLA Class from the IAA Mobility 2023.
Surely all-wheel drive, the zero-emission model trades efficiency for performance. You can rarely have both with current electric motor and battery tech. Prospective customers who intend to get near Merc's claimed 750+ kilometers (466+ miles) of WLTP range for the MMA will have to pick a single-motor version of the third-generation CLA.
Mercedes Modular Architecture further supports hybrid powertrains. With Euro 7 just around the corner, it's hardly surprising that the combustion-engined CLA will feature hybrid assistance to keep CO2 emissions in check. The hybrids are believed to use a four-cylinder turbo dubbed M282, a 1.3-liter engine joint developed by Mercedes and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Known as H5Ht in Renault vernacular and under the HR13DDT moniker at Nissan, said powerplant can be found under the hoods of the CLA 180 and 200.
Plug-in hybrid applications include the CLA 250 e, which packs a 107-hp electric motor with plenty of near-instant torque on tap. The WLTP driving range of said variant in EV mode is 77 kilometers (48 miles) in the German market, while top speed in EV mode is 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour).
With the CLA 250 e four-door coupe starting at 51,021.25 euros (55,835 dollars at current exchange rates) back home in Deutschland, one has to wonder how the CLA EV will be priced, especially when Tesla wants €42,990 ($47,045) for the Model 3.
Enter the Mercedes Modular Architecture of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class. Described as being "the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles at Mercedes-Benz," the Concept CLA Class will spawn Benz and hi-po AMG versions of the next CLA. Our spy photographers caught a heavily camouflaged prototype testing in sub-zero conditions, with said prototype boasting AMG-specific visual telltales.
First and foremost, cross-drilled rotors and relatively large wheels for a compact sedan give away the model's go-faster credentials. Likely equipped with an active rear wing rather than a mere spoiler, the AMG variant resembles the aforementioned concept from the side view, but even more so from the rear. The Mercedes logo-themed taillights give away this car's relation to the Concept CLA Class from the IAA Mobility 2023.
Surely all-wheel drive, the zero-emission model trades efficiency for performance. You can rarely have both with current electric motor and battery tech. Prospective customers who intend to get near Merc's claimed 750+ kilometers (466+ miles) of WLTP range for the MMA will have to pick a single-motor version of the third-generation CLA.
It's not clear whether the MMA platform of the CLA will be used for the all-electric sibling of the C-Class, but we do know that Mercedes-Benz AG intends to launch at least four distinct models with MMA underpinnings, beginning with the CLA four-door coupe. A shooting brake has been confirmed as well. The CLAs will be joined by two crossovers, those probably being the GLA and larger GLB.
Mercedes Modular Architecture further supports hybrid powertrains. With Euro 7 just around the corner, it's hardly surprising that the combustion-engined CLA will feature hybrid assistance to keep CO2 emissions in check. The hybrids are believed to use a four-cylinder turbo dubbed M282, a 1.3-liter engine joint developed by Mercedes and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Known as H5Ht in Renault vernacular and under the HR13DDT moniker at Nissan, said powerplant can be found under the hoods of the CLA 180 and 200.
Plug-in hybrid applications include the CLA 250 e, which packs a 107-hp electric motor with plenty of near-instant torque on tap. The WLTP driving range of said variant in EV mode is 77 kilometers (48 miles) in the German market, while top speed in EV mode is 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour).
With the CLA 250 e four-door coupe starting at 51,021.25 euros (55,835 dollars at current exchange rates) back home in Deutschland, one has to wonder how the CLA EV will be priced, especially when Tesla wants €42,990 ($47,045) for the Model 3.