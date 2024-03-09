Rendering: Maserati MC20 All-Terrain Spec Challenges the 911 Dakar and Huracan Sterrato

The MC20 is anything but a direct successor to the fabulous MC12. Powered by a twin-turbo V6 rather than a free-breathing V12, the Italian automaker's carbon-tubbed supercar also has a plethora of critics.
For starters, Maserati somehow developed a heavier V6-powered supercar than Ferrari's aluminum-intensive 296 series. The House of the Trident originally claimed less than 1,500 kilograms (make that 3,307 pounds), yet Car and Driver weighed a 2022 model at 1,704 kilograms (3,757 pounds).
The bad stuff doesn't end here. As you're well aware, Ferrari stopped making the Maserati-specific F154 twin-turbo V8 in favor of a twin-turbocharged V6. Rather than giving the MC20 eight or more cylinders, the Modenese automaker launched a Ferrari-derived sixer with 621 horsepower on tap.
Peak output is anything but shabby. However, the sound it makes doesn't match the aural pleasure of the 296's twin-turbocharged V6. At launch, Maserati pompously claimed that it's a 100% in-house design. While that may be true for the cylinder heads, the rest of the engine has quite a few commonalities with the aforementioned F154 and the F154-derived Alfa Romeo twin-turbo V6.
Even the styling is kind of restrained for a mid-engine supercar, let alone a supercar from such an exotic brand. It's hard to understand why Maserati shot itself in the foot like this, although Fiat Chrysler may have had something to do with it.
Even after FCA joined hands with PSA to create Stellantis, the Italian marque doesn't plan any serious upgrade for the MC20 save for an electric option. The Volkswagen Group, by comparison, launched the Sterrato as the swansong of the Lamborghini Huracan. Even Porsche infused the 911 with all-terrain upgrades to create the Dakar.
Raised suspension, grippier tires, two pairs of recovery hooks, and a bespoke roof rack with front-facing lights only add to the visual drama. The final touches come in the form of a satin-finish aluminum skid plate out back and a front bumper extension that appears to double as a skid plate as well. Had it been real, the Dakar Edition Maserati MC20 would turn a lot more heads than a highly optioned MC20.
In related news, Maserati recently made a few noteworthy adjustments to its future product strategy. For starters, the MC20 Folgore will be unleashed in 2025, presumably as a 2026 model. An E-segment electric utility vehicle (Levante Folgore) will follow suit in 2027, then the Quattroporte Folgore in 2028.
Notice that the Ghibli is missing from this list? Maserati Australia general manager Grant Barling made it clear that the next Quattroporte will be smaller than the current generation, although it remains to be seen if the newcomer will be similar in footprint to the outgoing Ghibli or closer to the Levante Folgore. The STLA Large platform of the Charger has been confirmed for Maserati applications, meaning that both the 2028 Quattroporte and 2027 Levante will share their underpinnings with Dodge's first electric muscle car.
Better known as spdesignsest on social media, Estonia-based Siim Parn decided to spruce up the MC20 in a similar fashion. Enter the Dakar Edition Maserati MC20, a stupendous rendering of a vehicle that Maserati will never build. As you can tell from the images uploaded on the pixel artist's Instagram, the Dakar Edition combines gloss white paint with matte black cladding to create a tasteful contrast.
Raised suspension, grippier tires, two pairs of recovery hooks, and a bespoke roof rack with front-facing lights only add to the visual drama. The final touches come in the form of a satin-finish aluminum skid plate out back and a front bumper extension that appears to double as a skid plate as well. Had it been real, the Dakar Edition Maserati MC20 would turn a lot more heads than a highly optioned MC20.
In related news, Maserati recently made a few noteworthy adjustments to its future product strategy. For starters, the MC20 Folgore will be unleashed in 2025, presumably as a 2026 model. An E-segment electric utility vehicle (Levante Folgore) will follow suit in 2027, then the Quattroporte Folgore in 2028.
Notice that the Ghibli is missing from this list? Maserati Australia general manager Grant Barling made it clear that the next Quattroporte will be smaller than the current generation, although it remains to be seen if the newcomer will be similar in footprint to the outgoing Ghibli or closer to the Levante Folgore. The STLA Large platform of the Charger has been confirmed for Maserati applications, meaning that both the 2028 Quattroporte and 2027 Levante will share their underpinnings with Dodge's first electric muscle car.