Real Racing 3 Update Adds 2023 Formula One Cars

Okay, Real Racing 3 fans, it's time for a new update! Available starting August 28 or 29, depending on your time zone, update 11.6 brings the entire 2023 Formula One lineup to the mobile racing game. That's ten cars and a brand-new series to win using any of them.
The Real Racing 3 2023 F1 season kicks off on August 29 with the opportunity to win the MoneyGram Haas VF-23 car. The event lasts seven days and includes rewards like 50 gold, M$250,000, and 6,300 VP. If you're not a fan of the Haas F1 team, you can earn the BWT Alpine A523 car starting September 13.
The McLaren F1 MCL60 and the Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 will also become available through special events on September 20 and October 3, respectively. Rewards are the same for each of them. There's no info on when the events for the other six cars will become available, but they will follow later in 2023. And yes, the 2023 F1 update will include the Red Bull Racing-Honda RB19, the Mercedes-AMG W14, and the Scuderia Ferrari SF-23.
If you miss these events, the F1 cars will eventually become available for M$1.7 million each. Owning any of the ten vehicles will grant you access to the 2023 Champion Series, with rewards of 69 gold and M$69,000.
Unfortunately, update 11.6 doesn't include any new cars besides the 2023 Formula One grid. That's both surprising and disappointing since RR3 updates usually have at least two different vehicles.
On the other hand, there will be two flashback events for a couple of really cool supercars. Carbon Copy will give you the opportunity to win the Mercedes-Benz C11. It starts on September 5, and rewards include 100 gold and R$200,000. Then there's Victory or Valhalla with the mighty Aston Martin Valhalla as a prize. This event starts September 27, and winning it will also bring you 160 gold and R$500,000.
Remember the BMW M3 GTR Street and Porsche Mission R cars that Real Racing 3 gained earlier in 2023? Well, both cars get Exclusive Series in this update. As usual, you'll have to upgrade them to max to access the special series. Completing them will get you an additional 70 gold / R$180,000 and 110 gold / R$250,000, respectively.
The update also includes a couple of time trial events. The first one starts on September 8 and includes 2015 Le Mans prototypes. You'll race the Porsche 919 Hybrid, Audi R18 e-tron quattro, or the Nissan GT-R LM Nismo for 1,000 VP points and up to 100 gold. A time trial for Morgan Plus Six will begin on September 23.
Finally, update 11.6 marks the beginning of Season 3, Round 1, which includes the BMW 3.0 CSL as a grand prize. If you already own the car, you'll get 40 gold instead.
