Real Racing 3 Gets Lotus Emira and Radical SR10 XXR in New Update

Firemonkey Studios is rolling out a new update for Real Racing 3. Available for download on June 6, update 11.4 will include two brand-new cars, a new Formula E season, and Exclusive Series for a couple of existing vehicles.
The highlight of this update is the Radical SR10 XXR, the British company's latest track-bred supercar. Introduced in early 2023 with advanced aerodynamics and a reworked 2.3-liter Ford EcoBoost engine rated at 425 horsepower, the SR10 XXR will become one of the quickest vehicles available in Real Racing 3.
As with all new additions to the game, you can win the car by completing a Track Day event. Be prepared to spend in-game dollars and gold to get the upgrades you need to finish the series. In addition to the SR10 XXR, you'll earn M$300,000, 100 Gold, and 6,500VP. If you don't complete the event, the Radical will become available for M$2.8 million. That's a lot of "motorsport dollars," but at least it's not a lot of gold, which is usually true for high-profile supercars in this game.
The second brand-new car is the Lotus Emira, which joins the all-electric Evija. You can earn this vehicle through a limited series requiring a few upgrades. Rewards include 50 Gold, R$120,000, and 5,250VP.
Finally, the update add Formula E Season 9 with up-to-date electric single-seaters and a new special event called "Road To Berlin." The latter will enable you to win the Formula E Gen3 Championship car, which will later become available for M$2.25 million.
Update 11.4 also introduces Round 7. Set to begin on June 6, the event will last until July 17. Like previous Round events, you'll score VP points and earn prizes, including R$, M$, and Gold. The grand prize for Round 7 is the Porsche 909 Bergspyder. If you already own the car, you'll get 100 Gold instead.
As for the new Exclusive Series, this category will also include the Aston Martin V12 Speedster and the Ferrari Monza SP1, both recent additions to the game. You must fully upgrade the vehicles to access their respective Exclusive Series.
If you missed cars in the past, you could win them through new Limited Series and Flashback events. The former will allow you to compete for the Lamborghini Huracan and the Ferrari F14 T Formula One car. Both will come with Gold and VP points. Two new Flashback events will allow you to earn the Koenigsegg Regera and McLaren Senna.
The update also includes new bonus series. There's the 2022-2023 (Season 9) Formula E championship and Style from the Isles, which include the new Lotus Emira, Jaguar F-Type SVR, and the McLaren 12C. The Radical SR10 XXR will also get its own bonus series called the Radical SR10 Cup.
