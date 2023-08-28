Dirty Tesla Cybertrucks Spotted on Hauler Look Stunning, but Can't Hide Panel Gaps

If you're among those with a Cybertruck pre-order, order some stainless steel cleaner before it becomes a high-demand item and gets expensive. Wrapping the Cybertruck might also be a good idea. Here's why.
A Rivian R1T owner found a semi-truck in Gallup, New Mexico, carrying some Cybetruck units and decided to share with fellow EV fans some snapshots from up close. The exposed vehicles had duct tape on the hood, which was probably put there to ensure that whatever was in the frunk remained in the frunk.
Unlike any other traditional vehicles we have seen coming out over the years as production-ready units, the Cybertruck boasts a very angular design with straight edges that make it look like it was carved out of a single block of steel by someone enamored with brutalist architecture. Then, it put wheels on it and called it a day.
That might be why it won't ever work out in Europe. In the US, light-duty trucks obtain some exemptions from harsh safety regulations. Over the pond, however, such big vehicles need to be able to easily dissipate energy resulting from a crash. They must have a flexible front end to protect pedestrians from horrific accidents.
Besides that, the pickup truck seems to get dirty pretty easily. Similarly, any blemish might stand out. Rain and dust will most likely give owners a lot of work to clean up all those pointy surfaces. Fingerprints might also become an issue because the body material seems to reflect anything that comes in contact with it badly.
That would match what Elon Musk communicated to Tesla employees via email. The executive said, "Precision predicates perfectionism" when he asked workers to ensure part dimensions were right and requested tolerances remain in the single-digit micron area.
Elon Musk said the Cybertruck handover event would take place around the end of September 2023. He described the bulletproof EV as "an incredible product (…) that only comes along once in a long while."
A challenging mission
But being bulletproof wasn't a concept that started life with Cybertruck's inception. The thought must have come to those involved in the project after they figured out that the flat surfaces of the Cybertruck must comprise thicker-than-usual planes that guaranteed resistance to buckling. This phenomenon causes metal to move when exposed to heat or cold. A sudden sideway deflection can lead to the structure's collapse.
Rumors say that the Cybertruck will have a starting cost of around $50,000. That would make sense because Tesla's CEO commented on Ford reducing the F-150 Lightning Pro's price to $49,995. The executive said it still was "somewhat expensive."
However, other people claiming they know more about the pickup truck's sticker price say high-profile customers of the first units were told to prepare for a cost of around $70,000. That figure tells us they might be invited to take delivery of a Cybertruck with one motor on each axle. But take that with a grain of salt because there's no official word regarding specs and prices.
However, we expect to see an entry-level rear-wheel drive version, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant, and the Cybertruck Plaid with the tri-motor powertrain. It's unlikely Tesla will create a direct competitor for the quad-motor Rivian R1T.
Pre-tax pricing could start from $50,000, but it will most likely climb above the $100,000 threshold for the most capable all-electric pickup truck. The unit could also qualify for the whole $7,500 EV tax credit.
Finally, 1.9 million pre-order holders reportedly await their shot at configuring and buying a Cybertruck.
The images also show that escaping panel gaps is challenging when dealing with such complicated body parts. However, markings on the doors indicate that these might be candidates for production. Engineers could have tested them out in all sorts of harsh environments. As such, these might be sacrificial units to perfect the production process and turn it into a Lego-like venture.
Tesla's stainless steel supplier said it would provide the automaker with metal that's 90% recycled from scrap. That'll help the Cybertruck have a lower production carbon footprint. But it's going to make life harder for workers. The automaker's special alloy cannot be stamped to make the body panels. Instead, it must bent into shape. That's why the executive called for precision.
