New Images and Video Confirm Austin-Made Tesla Model Y Has Cracked Front Casting

When I first told my readers about an Austin-made Tesla Model Y with a cracked front casting, the owner had yet to confirm how serious the problem was. It did not take long: apart from using a flashlight and a mechanic pick to show it affected more than the skinny paint that component has, NK also told me more about his lengthy struggle to correct his brand-new Model Y – which led to a more extensive investigation.

13 photos Photo: NK/Cracked_Tesla