We Were Wrong: This Is the First Video of Tesla’s Whompy Wheels in Action (So Far)

On October 25, we brought our readers what seemed to be the first video showing how “whompy wheels” act in a Tesla vehicle. A crash in Sandbach, UK, was filmed by a passerby with a dashcam, and it shows the right front wheel was broken before the crash happened. We thought it was the first video evidence of the chronically defective suspensions in Tesla vehicles, but we were wrong. There is an earlier video showing a Tesla suspension failing.

6 photos