Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Control Arm Issue Gets Fixed by German Spare Parts Manufacturer

Tesla vehicles are known for their chronic suspension issues. Keith Leech, also known as Keef Wivaneff, coined the expression Whompy Wheels to talk about the multiple Teslas he found in junkyards and auction lots with apparent suspension issues. Knuckles, arms, ball joints… you name it. The company has had problems with all of them, some pretty scary, such as an arm breaking at 200 kph (124 mph) on an autobahn. There is finally a solution for at least one of them, but it does not come from Tesla. Meyle HD offers it.

8 photos