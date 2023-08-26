Forget the Apple Car: Proposed iVan Could Be Apple's "iPhone" in the Auto Industry

Apple is working around the clock on its first car, and people familiar with the matter claim the debut could happen in 2025 or 2026 at the earliest.
The company has remained tight-lipped on the car, as it is its most important product launch this decade. Apple Car is integral to Apple's long-term strategy, allowing the tech giant to expand beyond the saturated smartphone and PC market.
One of the things Apple is aiming for in the automotive industry is the creation of a so-called living room on wheels. The Cupertino-based tech giant doesn't just want to build a car. It wants to build a revolutionary car and to do this, the company is aiming for full self-driving capabilities.
With the car taking care of the driving, passengers could remain productive on the go, using the cabin as a mobile living room.
A conventional vehicle would offer limited space for such a living room, so artist Jyo John Mulloor has come up with a brilliant idea. He created a rendering of a so-called iVan, a larger vehicle with room for more people and for the concept that Apple seems committed to delivering.
The iVan is essentially a smart Apple van, and you can tell it's an Apple product by just checking it out. I don't know why, but it reminds me of the iPhone 6s, likely because of the Space Gray-inspired body. iVan would feature an electric motor, and you can see the charging port in the front bumper.
While I wouldn't be surprised to see Apple explore a possible van, I doubt this is what the Apple Car is all about at this point. Moreover, people familiar with the matter said the Apple Car could initially feature a more conventional approach, so instead of this living room on wheels, we might get a traditional cabin with a steering wheel, pedals, and front-facing seats. The self-driving capabilities will be limited, mainly because the fully autonomous system isn't ready for public roads. Apple still aims to ship this upgrade by the end of the decade, so a second Apple Car could launch in a few years after the first model debuts.
In the meantime, sources with knowledge of the matter believe an official Apple announcement could be made in 2024, especially as the project makes good progress.
Apple isn't the only tech company investing in the automotive expansion. Xiaomi will be the first tech giant to launch a full car, with the production scheduled to kick off in the fourth quarter of the year. The first Xiaomi Car is due in the first half of 2024, and the company plans to build 100,000 units in the first year on the market before doubling the production starting in 2025.
