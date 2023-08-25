iBus Is a Digital Apple Car Successor, Looks Like an Apple Store on Wheels

Apple's FBI-inspired secrecy for every new product doesn't allow the company or its employees to comment on the short- and long-term strategy. Despite this approach, everybody knows that an Apple Car is coming, and according to people familiar with the matter, we're not far from an official announcement.
While Apple does nothing to fuel the Apple Car craze, skilled artists across the globe come up with their interpretations of how the vehicle could look.
Jyo John Mulloor envisioned a vehicle that could eventually become an evolved version of the Apple Car. Called iBus, the proposed vehicle is no longer a regular car but a bus, sporting the typical Apple design signature that reminds of something only true connoisseurs would observe.
Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York, famous for its luxurious design and all-glass structure, seemingly inspired the iBus, allowing the vehicle to become some sort of Apple Store on wheels. In other words, the iPhone maker could always use such a vehicle for promotional campaigns, marketing, and direct sales, allowing people in certain regions to explore the company's latest products without visiting an Apple Store.
On the other hand, this iBus would be the perfect choice for a football (or soccer) team. I can already imagine a Russian oligarch paying big bucks for this bus to move their multi-million-dollar players between the hotel and the stadium, with big names like Messi, Neymar, and Haaland stepping outside wearing the AirPods Max, carrying an iPhone, and looking at their Apple Watch.
In the meantime, Apple continues its hard work on getting ready the Apple Car. Sources with knowledge of the project explained that Apple recently pushed back the release date from 2025 to 2026, as it needs more time to complete certain development phases. Most recently, Apple was discussing with potential suppliers for long-term partnerships for the Apple Car – last year, company executives traveled to South Korea for negotiations on battery supply deals, though it's not yet clear if Apple found a supplier.
Apple wants to retain full control over the Apple Car manufacturing process, so after failed negotiations with multiple traditional carmakers, including Hyundai, the tech giant will work with a contract manufacturer. Foxconn will likely handle the Apple Car production, while renowned names already involved in the iPhone supply chain, such as LG, to ship critical parts like displays and batteries.
The first Apple Car might not be as exciting as expected, as the vehicle could sport limited self-driving capabilities, with a conventional cabin, a steering wheel and pedals. Apple is still aiming for a fully autonomous vehicle to completely transform the cabin into a living room, but an improved version could land by the end of the decade.
