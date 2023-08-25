ISA Yachts Continues To Overhaul the Gran Turismo Range With Slender and Glamorous GT 50

ISA Yachts, a brand that is part of the Palumbo Superyachts network, is aiming to offer future owners great variety with its distinctive Gran Turismo series of superyachts, which is undergoing an extensive restyling process. The Italian yacht builder has just revealed the ISA GT 50 model, which stands out with a distinguished streamlined profile, straight bow, and raked-back superstructure.

22 photos Photo: ISA Yachts