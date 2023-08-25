ISA Yachts Continues To Overhaul the Gran Turismo Range With Slender and Glamorous GT 50

ISA Yachts, a brand that is part of the Palumbo Superyachts network, is aiming to offer future owners great variety with its distinctive Gran Turismo series of superyachts, which is undergoing an extensive restyling process. The Italian yacht builder has just revealed the ISA GT 50 model, which stands out with a distinguished streamlined profile, straight bow, and raked-back superstructure.
The highly successful Gran Turismo range already includes 108-foot (33-meter), 148-foot (45-meter), and 230-foot (70-meter) LOA designs with different functional options and layouts so that owners can create a perfect match with their lifestyle and preferences.
The new ISA GT 50 is a coupé-style yacht inspired by "the world of jet design." As part of the overhauling process, the yard has reimagined signature elements like the side arches and roll bars, creating the aerodynamic feel of an aircraft and enhancing the yacht's overall sleekness. The revisited, more slender profile is now accentuated by wider windows that facilitate a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor areas.
The new 164-foot (50-meter) ISA GT 50 is the result of the collaboration between Palumbo Superyachts' technical team, who took care of naval architecture, and Italian designer Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design, who signed off both the interior and exterior design.
With a volume just below the 500 GT mark, the newcomer is designed to offer the owners and their guests an authentic yachting experience. Despite the slender silhouette mainly characterized by sportiness, the GT 50 yacht is all about lavish spaciousness, and the interiors invite relaxation in a glamorous ambiance.
Guests can also relax and enjoy the views on the foredeck, which is occupied by another sprawling lounge with an outdoor table and fireplace. Up top, the sundeck sports a glass-fronted Jacuzzi, adjoined by yet another relaxation area.
There is a seamless transition between al-fresco areas and the interiors of GT 50, and the absence of visual barriers towards the stern allows for panoramic views of the seascape.
The yacht's interiors are also characterized by elegance and freshness, blending a modern color palette of black, white, gold, and ochre with high-end furnishing and outstanding architectural elements, like thin metal inserts, fluted wood, metal and dark brass frames, all of these highlighted by soft, indirect lighting.
The main deck houses the owner's master suite, which is located forward and includes a lounge area, a luxurious bathroom, a massage room, and a private gym. The gym area is large enough to alternatively house a guest cabin if the owner so wishes. Large side windows and the circular ceiling design create a unique and bright ambiance, while a French door leads to an exclusive outdoor terrace.
Guest accommodations can be found below deck and include four double cabins with en-suite bathrooms. There are also seven crew cabins and a tender garage aft.
Propulsion is provided by two 16V, 1939 kW MTU engines, which enable the ISA Gran Turismo 50 yacht to achieve a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).
The new ISA GT 50 is a coupé-style yacht inspired by "the world of jet design." As part of the overhauling process, the yard has reimagined signature elements like the side arches and roll bars, creating the aerodynamic feel of an aircraft and enhancing the yacht's overall sleekness. The revisited, more slender profile is now accentuated by wider windows that facilitate a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor areas.
The new 164-foot (50-meter) ISA GT 50 is the result of the collaboration between Palumbo Superyachts' technical team, who took care of naval architecture, and Italian designer Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design, who signed off both the interior and exterior design.
With a volume just below the 500 GT mark, the newcomer is designed to offer the owners and their guests an authentic yachting experience. Despite the slender silhouette mainly characterized by sportiness, the GT 50 yacht is all about lavish spaciousness, and the interiors invite relaxation in a glamorous ambiance.
One of the highlights of the overhauled design is the open stern on three levels, which makes room for a large lounge on the top area, offering guests onboard unobstructed panoramic views of the surrounding ocean. The middle area houses an amazing glass-enclosed swimming pool above sea level, while the bottom level has a swimming platform with a central transformer section that leads to the water.
Guests can also relax and enjoy the views on the foredeck, which is occupied by another sprawling lounge with an outdoor table and fireplace. Up top, the sundeck sports a glass-fronted Jacuzzi, adjoined by yet another relaxation area.
There is a seamless transition between al-fresco areas and the interiors of GT 50, and the absence of visual barriers towards the stern allows for panoramic views of the seascape.
The yacht's interiors are also characterized by elegance and freshness, blending a modern color palette of black, white, gold, and ochre with high-end furnishing and outstanding architectural elements, like thin metal inserts, fluted wood, metal and dark brass frames, all of these highlighted by soft, indirect lighting.
The main deck houses the owner's master suite, which is located forward and includes a lounge area, a luxurious bathroom, a massage room, and a private gym. The gym area is large enough to alternatively house a guest cabin if the owner so wishes. Large side windows and the circular ceiling design create a unique and bright ambiance, while a French door leads to an exclusive outdoor terrace.
Guest accommodations can be found below deck and include four double cabins with en-suite bathrooms. There are also seven crew cabins and a tender garage aft.
Propulsion is provided by two 16V, 1939 kW MTU engines, which enable the ISA Gran Turismo 50 yacht to achieve a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).