Italian Mogul’s Incredible 30-Knot Superyacht Traveled the World in Three Years

Few yachts can genuinely be considered the equivalent of a luxury sports car, and the Mangusta 54m GranSport is one of them. The Overmarine Group's flagship, El Leon (Italian for "The Lion"), also became the first Mangusta to cross the Atlantic Ocean, paving the way for a new generation of long-range superyachts. It cruised the world in style, allowing its lucky millionaire owner to enjoy amazing adventures onboard a highly-luxurious floating mansion.

28 photos Photo: Rome United Yachts