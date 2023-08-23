Echo Yachts Launches Charley 2 Catamaran With Raised Helicopter Pad and Custom Tender

Full-custom superyacht manufacturer Echo Yachts has built a reputation by delivering internationally award-winning projects across all hull forms, so they are well-positioned to create any discerning customer's dream superyacht.
The Australian shipbuilder has just announced the launch of its latest project, the Charley 2 superyacht, which was commissioned by an experienced yacht owner. The 184-foot (56-meter) vessel is an adventure and support catamaran, the second largest to have been built at the Echo Marine Group shipyard near Fremantle, Western Australia.
The new all-aluminum catamaran is five meters longer than its predecessor, the Charley superyacht that was delivered in 2017 with a composite hull, and boasts an impressive 1,041 GT volume. Echo Marine Group took care of engineering design and construction, while One2Three Naval Architects was responsible for the vessel's naval architecture.
The new catamaran, with its state-of-the-art engineering and enhanced layout, is a testament to the shipyard's propensity to push the boundaries of yacht design and willingness to take on challenging and forward-thinking projects.
Talking about Charley 2's launch, Mark Stothard, Director of Echo Marine Group, has stated, "This has been a very special day for the teams at Echo Yachts and One2Three Naval Architects, seeing the fruits of our combined efforts in the launch of Charley 2. She sits perfectly on the design waterline and is one of the most complete vessels I have seen at launch. A few weeks of commissioning and trials, then she will be off on her first adventure!"
The design and construction of Charley 2 took about three years, as work on the project started in 2020. The catamaran comes with a series of upgrades over its already successful predecessor, the most significant being the aluminum hull, which results in optimized hydrodynamic efficiency and allows it to operate with much smaller engines compared to the original Charley, despite being a significantly larger yacht.
Another standout feature of the brand-new catamaran is its novel tender platform design. It features a special launch and retrieval platform positioned at the stern that significantly improves tender operations and allows full walk-around access.
Just like its predecessor, the yacht also comes with a large, raised helicopter touch-and-go platform aft, suitable for an Airbus EC130 helicopter. A dive store, ample tender storage, and a decompression chamber are also part of the package, further highlighting its adventure and support yacht credentials.
Charley 2 will come with a custom–built 39.3-foot (12-meter) catamaran tender fitted with specialist sonar equipment for finding wreckage and ideal spots for diving adventures.
The increase in volume for this new superyacht means it provides extremely spacious interior accommodation, generous outdoor entertaining areas, and improved water-toy carrying capacity. No clear details regarding the final layout have been revealed, but we know that the vessel will be able to accommodate 18 guests and 19 crew and that the owner/captain will benefit from an expansive master stateroom.
In terms of performance, twin Caterpillar engines propel Charley 2 to a top speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. The new catamaran is also equipped with solar panels, which produce enough electricity to account for a third of the yacht's energy demand during full daylight.
Eco Yachts' Charley 2 is set to begin sea trials at the start of September and be delivered to its owner shortly after.
