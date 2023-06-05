Sunreef's Latest 33M Explorer Eco Catamaran Blends Green Tech With Luxury Amenities

Expedition yachts are an increasingly popular category of recreational watercraft, with many superyacht owners choosing this kind of vessel for their exploration adventures. But today's forward-thinking owners are making sustainability more central to their wealth and looking for more sustainable and efficient technologies on board their yachts.
Polish shipyard Sunreef Yachts is fully aware of the growing focus on sustainability and is keeping up with the trend by building yachts that are fully autonomous and use revolutionary green technology for a more sustainable and responsible cruising experience.
The latest addition to their portfolio of green vessels is the 33M Explorer Eco model, a transpacific electric catamaran that will be crafted from aluminum and advanced composites and promises to offer fuel-free cruising in total silence and luxury.
The 110-foot (33.5-meter) eco-friendly catamaran has been designed for those who dream of a safe, noiseless, self-sufficient, and autonomous yachting experience. It features a bold architecture combined with an electric propulsion system that justifies its "Eco" nameplate. It will harness energy from the elements by means of the latest innovative technologies, including an ultralight, custom-engineered 990 kWh battery pack and two advanced 400 kW electric motors offering unrivaled energy efficiency for vibration and smoke-free navigation. It is also equipped with two 300 kW range extenders.
It is also equipped with a photovoltaic system that comprises solar panels built not only into its bimini roof but also into the hulls, superstructure, and full-beam bow terrace. The whole system is said to generate up to 50 kWp of solar energy, which will be used to power the hotel load or propulsion system.
The interior has been designed to highlight the yacht's green credentials as well. As such, the multihull vessel is fitted with a smart energy management system and energy-saving air conditioning. Additional green features include high-tech water heaters, water-saving taps, a rainwater harvesting system, and an ultra-efficient boiler. Moreover, the interiors feature custom decor pieces that are crafted using a variety of recycled and recyclable materials and fabrics.
The 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco's vast and light-drenched interiors, spanning almost 5,760 square feet (535 square meters), offer plenty of scope for customization and can be tailored to any owner's lifestyle. The cat will be able to accommodate ten guests and seven crew members. The owners will obviously enjoy a generous master suite with a private terrace, and they can choose what luxury amenities they want to have onboard, with options including a spa, an indoor cinema, a library, and/or a gym.
Guests onboard will have direct access to the sea through a so-called "Ocean Lounge" - a vast walkaround relaxation area with plenty of dining and sunning options and a spa pool offering breathtaking views of the surrounding ocean. There is also plenty of storage for tenders and yacht dinghies.
The latest addition to their portfolio of green vessels is the 33M Explorer Eco model, a transpacific electric catamaran that will be crafted from aluminum and advanced composites and promises to offer fuel-free cruising in total silence and luxury.
The 110-foot (33.5-meter) eco-friendly catamaran has been designed for those who dream of a safe, noiseless, self-sufficient, and autonomous yachting experience. It features a bold architecture combined with an electric propulsion system that justifies its "Eco" nameplate. It will harness energy from the elements by means of the latest innovative technologies, including an ultralight, custom-engineered 990 kWh battery pack and two advanced 400 kW electric motors offering unrivaled energy efficiency for vibration and smoke-free navigation. It is also equipped with two 300 kW range extenders.
It is also equipped with a photovoltaic system that comprises solar panels built not only into its bimini roof but also into the hulls, superstructure, and full-beam bow terrace. The whole system is said to generate up to 50 kWp of solar energy, which will be used to power the hotel load or propulsion system.
The interior has been designed to highlight the yacht's green credentials as well. As such, the multihull vessel is fitted with a smart energy management system and energy-saving air conditioning. Additional green features include high-tech water heaters, water-saving taps, a rainwater harvesting system, and an ultra-efficient boiler. Moreover, the interiors feature custom decor pieces that are crafted using a variety of recycled and recyclable materials and fabrics.
The 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco's vast and light-drenched interiors, spanning almost 5,760 square feet (535 square meters), offer plenty of scope for customization and can be tailored to any owner's lifestyle. The cat will be able to accommodate ten guests and seven crew members. The owners will obviously enjoy a generous master suite with a private terrace, and they can choose what luxury amenities they want to have onboard, with options including a spa, an indoor cinema, a library, and/or a gym.
Guests onboard will have direct access to the sea through a so-called "Ocean Lounge" - a vast walkaround relaxation area with plenty of dining and sunning options and a spa pool offering breathtaking views of the surrounding ocean. There is also plenty of storage for tenders and yacht dinghies.