Rare Ferretti Luxury Yacht in Seattle Fetches More Than $4 Million

Boating enthusiasts all over America are gearing up for the summer season that's just around the corner. What could be more exciting than trying out a fresh acquisition just in time for summer? In this lucky owner's case, it's a yacht worth millions and stands apart from all others due to its rarity.
The 96 feet (just under 30 meters) Collu is a small fish compared to superyachts. However, in the smaller harbors where it typically hangs out, it dwarfs other day cruisers with its imposing yet sleek silhouette. This yacht isn't meant to go out into the ocean and embark on daring adventures. It's a lighthearted cruising companion that likes to spend its tranquil days in freshwater, mixing the thrilling capabilities of a power boat with the sumptuous comfort of larger yachts.
Summer is when Collu likes to show off, cruising around Lake Washington. It's not a young model by any means, but still in excellent shape thanks to recent upgrades. In 2022, it got fresh underwater lights, a new electrical monitoring system, and a boning system, plus brand-new Garmin electronics and AC compressor units, in addition to a bottom paint job.
Collu is the perfect yacht in its size category for spending weekends on the water with family or friends. The generous accommodation includes a beautiful master cabin on the main deck and four more guest cabins on the lower deck. Thanks to its high maneuverability and user-friendly features, a small two-people crew is enough to operate Collu.
However, the yacht was designed with three cabins in the bow, easily accessed from the galley, for accommodating up to five crew members. This comes in handy when a more complex crew needs to cater to larger groups or charter customers who step on board.
Although a 2014 model, Collu was asking for a hefty sum at the time of its sale. In addition to the significant upgrades that were recently completed, this Italian yacht was worth $4.3 million for being the only 96' Ferretti on the market in the US.
This is a rare raised pilothouse model. In a nutshell, this refers to the elevated position of the wheelhouse, which creates more space on the forward main deck. In this particular case, this additional space was used for a luxurious master cabin, but it generally allows versatile layouts. Collu's passengers also enjoy a remarkably spacious main salon and generous outdoor areas on the upper deck (significantly larger compared to other Ferretti models).
This Italian yacht works best as a day cruiser, boasting a modest range of 320 nautical miles (592 km) and an adrenaline-pumping top speed of nearly 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph). It will continue to flaunt its elegant profile around Seattle for many years to come, but this time under new ownership.
