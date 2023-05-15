WL Jeep Grand Cherokee Lands in Europe, Sole Version Is the 4xe PHEV in Four Trims

The first time we (officially) laid our eyes on the all-new fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, with the internal code WL, was in early January 2021 – that is when the Stellantis subsidiary presented the three-row extended wheelbase version, aka the fresh Grand Cherokee L.
Later that same year, in September, the regular Grand Cherokee was also shown to the world. However, since production started at the new Mack Avenue Assembly Complex in Detroit, Michigan, for the Grand Cherokee L and its traditional home at the neighboring Jefferson North Assembly Plant, the WL iteration has not been for everyone. Sure, one can have it at home in the United States from an MSRP of around $40k, including in 4xe form if you are willing to shell out at least $60,360.
But for other regions like the Old Continent, it was still a forbidden fruit even after more than two years since the first body style was introduced. Well, that is about to change, as Jeep used a Malaga, Spain-based event to present the entire 4xe line-up – Wrangler, Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee – to test their abilities and put the spotlight on the all-new WL Grand Cherokee. As per the region's emphasis on electrified perspectives, Jeep will only bring the 4xe Plug-In Hybrid version to Europe in four trims: Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit Reserve.
As it enters the region's LEV (low-emissions vehicle) category, Jeep promises this is "one of the most technologically advanced, 4x4-capable and refined" models ever and that it packs "unrivaled capability along with composed on-road driving dynamics courtesy of two 4x4 systems – Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II." The Uconnect 5 infotainment system is also on board, complete with a 10.1-inch central display plus a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster with "five-times-faster operating speed and over-the-air (OTA) updates."
The driver also benefits from a 10.25-inch HUD, and even the passenger gets an optional 10.25-inch screen, by the way. Moving to other technical goodies, the PHEV powertrain has 380 ps (375 hp) and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft) thanks to its 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mixing with two high voltage electric motors and the "robust" eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. The 400-volt battery with 96 cells gives a 48-km (30 miles) electric range combined, with a 51 km/32 miles rating in the city test, and there are also additional capabilities thanks to the "class-exclusive" Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension with electronic adaptive damping, and the "class-leading" Selec-Terrain.
Naturally, Jeep also says this is the "most luxurious and technologically advanced Grand Cherokee ever," with the Limited trim directed at "business solutions," the Overland trying to balance everything, and the Trailhawk or Summit Reserve going the distance toward off-road capability with 18-inch wheels shod in ATs, front disconnect sway bar, and skid plates or flagship features like riding posh on 21-inch Polished wheels with Palermo leather seats, "real" walnut wood details, and a 19-speaker Mcintosh Sound system, among others.
But for other regions like the Old Continent, it was still a forbidden fruit even after more than two years since the first body style was introduced. Well, that is about to change, as Jeep used a Malaga, Spain-based event to present the entire 4xe line-up – Wrangler, Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee – to test their abilities and put the spotlight on the all-new WL Grand Cherokee. As per the region's emphasis on electrified perspectives, Jeep will only bring the 4xe Plug-In Hybrid version to Europe in four trims: Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit Reserve.
As it enters the region's LEV (low-emissions vehicle) category, Jeep promises this is "one of the most technologically advanced, 4x4-capable and refined" models ever and that it packs "unrivaled capability along with composed on-road driving dynamics courtesy of two 4x4 systems – Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II." The Uconnect 5 infotainment system is also on board, complete with a 10.1-inch central display plus a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster with "five-times-faster operating speed and over-the-air (OTA) updates."
The driver also benefits from a 10.25-inch HUD, and even the passenger gets an optional 10.25-inch screen, by the way. Moving to other technical goodies, the PHEV powertrain has 380 ps (375 hp) and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft) thanks to its 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mixing with two high voltage electric motors and the "robust" eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. The 400-volt battery with 96 cells gives a 48-km (30 miles) electric range combined, with a 51 km/32 miles rating in the city test, and there are also additional capabilities thanks to the "class-exclusive" Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension with electronic adaptive damping, and the "class-leading" Selec-Terrain.
Naturally, Jeep also says this is the "most luxurious and technologically advanced Grand Cherokee ever," with the Limited trim directed at "business solutions," the Overland trying to balance everything, and the Trailhawk or Summit Reserve going the distance toward off-road capability with 18-inch wheels shod in ATs, front disconnect sway bar, and skid plates or flagship features like riding posh on 21-inch Polished wheels with Palermo leather seats, "real" walnut wood details, and a 19-speaker Mcintosh Sound system, among others.