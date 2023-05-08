Jeep Recalls 2016 to 2017 Cherokee to Address Power Transfer Unit Issue

The fifth – and also the final – generation of the Jeep Cherokee started production back in June 2013. The Illinois-based Belvidere Assembly Plant came to a screeching halt in February 2023, much to the disapproval of the United Auto Workers labor union.
Chrysler, which is known for abysmal quality across the board, has recently issued a recall for 2016 to 2017 model year Cherokee vehicles over a potentially damaged power transfer unit. Nearly 26,000 units are called back, namely crossovers produced in the period between September 2015 through September 2016.
FCA US LLC, the American half of the Stellantis group, started investigating PTU failures in March 2023. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that Chrysler is aware of 17 warranty claims, 6 service records, and 2 customer assistance records potentially related to this concern.
Due to relative movement of the power transfer unit between the differential's input splines and nine-speed automatic transmission's output shaft, a loss of engagement may occur. Not only does that result in a sudden loss of power to the front wheels while driving, but also the loss of the park function while stationary.
Chrysler started using more robust differential input splines in Cherokee production back on September 24, 2016. Care to guess what kind of remedy has FCA US LLC prepared for vehicles equipped with fragile input splines? In typical fashion, the peeps at Chrysler developed a software update. Said update is designed to engage rear-wheel drive and prevent rolling while in park by engaging the electronic parking brake in case of a failed input spline. Considering that Jeep's powertrain warranty lasts for 5 years or 60,000 miles (100,000 kilometers), all of the affected vehicles are out of warranty. That's why affected owners will be presented with a software update instead of a replacement PTU.
This isn't the first time Chrysler recalled the Cherokee over PTU issues. Not that long ago, certain 2014 to 2017 models had their power transfer units replaced at no charge to affected owners. Under recall number 20V-343, the American company called back 67,248 vehicles produced between April 2014 through October 2016.
Although nothing is official at the moment of reporting, there are suggestions according to which the Cherokee may come back in the form of a zero-emission crossover. The purported replacement may be manufactured at FCA's facility in Toluca, Mexico.
In the meantime, the 2023 model year Cherokee still is listed on the automaker's website. Slotted right above the $28,400 Compass, the $37,695 Cherokee is this expensive because it comes with many standard features right off the bat. Only two grades are available, namely the Altitude Lux and more expensive Trailhawk.
Both come standard with all-wheel drive, although the Trailhawk is one notch above its lesser sibling in terms of go-anywhere capability. The Altitude Lux comes exclusively with the 2.4-liter Tigershark, which packs 180 horsepower and 171 pound-feet (232 Nm). As for the Trailhawk, make that 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder turbo with 270 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm).
