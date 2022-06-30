X-Yachts' First Electric Yacht Will Recharge Batteries While Sailing

The boat industry seems to be following in the steps of the car industry and taking steps to transition to green, electric power. X-Yachts, a Danish shipyard with more than 40 years of experience in yacht manufacturing, has announced the launch of a futuristic new sailing yacht that features electric propulsion.
This is the first electric sailboat built by X-Yachts and is a 49-footer (15 meters) named X49E. It is as sleek and elegant as it is sustainable and ditches the traditional diesel engines in favor of electric motors by Oceanvolt.
“We didn't want to be first movers on this area, but preferred to wait until technology and knowledge had matured properly,” says Kevin Wallis of X-Yachts Australia. “And I'm really happy to say that the time is finally right to present the first X-Yacht with electric propulsion.”
Based on the yard’s existing X49 model, the new craft incorporates a next-gen electric propulsion system that allows it to generate 3.5 kW of green energy when cruising at speeds greater than 8 knots (14.8 kph).
Sailing for about eight hours will charge the batteries from empty to full, providing a “full tank” of 100 percent green, free-of-charge energy.
The two Oceanvolt 10 kW electric motors are mounted on each side of the traditional engine compartment, below the aft cabin bunks. The compartment that used to house the engines is now occupied by a 28.8 kWh lithium battery bank and a DC generator with a capacity of 11 kW.
Range will depend on speed, wind, and sea conditions, but in normal, calm conditions, the electric yacht can travel 22.7 nautical miles (42 km) at 5 knots (9.26 kph), according to X-Yachts.
To further prove its sustainable nature, the X49E yacht comes equipped with solar panels that will produce green energy to power the hotel load, including lights, navigation systems, appliances, and so on.
The Danish shipyard claims that its commitment to protecting the environment goes beyond going electric. Actually, last year, X-Yachts became the main sponsor of the Race For Oceans Foundation, which focuses on protecting the oceans from plastic.
“We didn't want to be first movers on this area, but preferred to wait until technology and knowledge had matured properly,” says Kevin Wallis of X-Yachts Australia. “And I'm really happy to say that the time is finally right to present the first X-Yacht with electric propulsion.”
Based on the yard’s existing X49 model, the new craft incorporates a next-gen electric propulsion system that allows it to generate 3.5 kW of green energy when cruising at speeds greater than 8 knots (14.8 kph).
Sailing for about eight hours will charge the batteries from empty to full, providing a “full tank” of 100 percent green, free-of-charge energy.
The two Oceanvolt 10 kW electric motors are mounted on each side of the traditional engine compartment, below the aft cabin bunks. The compartment that used to house the engines is now occupied by a 28.8 kWh lithium battery bank and a DC generator with a capacity of 11 kW.
Range will depend on speed, wind, and sea conditions, but in normal, calm conditions, the electric yacht can travel 22.7 nautical miles (42 km) at 5 knots (9.26 kph), according to X-Yachts.
To further prove its sustainable nature, the X49E yacht comes equipped with solar panels that will produce green energy to power the hotel load, including lights, navigation systems, appliances, and so on.
The Danish shipyard claims that its commitment to protecting the environment goes beyond going electric. Actually, last year, X-Yachts became the main sponsor of the Race For Oceans Foundation, which focuses on protecting the oceans from plastic.