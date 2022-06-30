SUV Driver Ordered To Pay a Bigger Ticket Because She Ran a Red Light in a "Boxy BMW"

A woman who was driving a BMW SUV in Germany ran a red light. Her mishap was recorded by traffic cameras. The case was brought in front of a judge as it usually happens in the EU member country. The woman has been ordered by the Frankfurt am Main Court to pay almost double the normal amount – €350 ($365) instead of €200 ($208). The reason? She broke traffic laws with an SUV. The bigger the car, the bigger the fine!
SUV drivers generally pay more in taxes, service bills, and fuel. These types of cars are heavier and in most cases, they’re all-wheel drive. Tires wear out faster, more parts need replacing or servicing, and these vehicles cost more to insure as well. Owners or interested buyers also know Sports Utility Vehicles or Sports Activity Vehicles are always more expensive than their sedan or hatchback equivalent. If you want the raised driving position and the better ground clearance, then you know things will always come at a price.
But what you might have not expected is to be treated differently when it came to paying traffic tickets. And it’s happening already!
A woman from Germany ran a red light in her SUV and she had to pay €150 ($156) more than the normal amount for such a traffic violation. The judge argued that her “boxy BMW” endangers traffic participants and other road users more than other types of cars.
According to the ruling seen by lto.de, a German Court can increase the amount of a traffic ticket if the violation committed is more serious. The judge considered the SUV a bigger threat than other cars in this case because of the elevated front end and boxy shape. Moreover, they argue that traffic lights are meant to protect road participants from collisions and such an event with an SUV would potentially lead to more injuries.
There was no chance at getting a lower fine. Turning the ticket into a warning was already considered far fetched.
The judge’s decision is not final. The BMW driver can appeal for a lower fine. But she's not guaranteed a win.
If you get a traffic ticket in Germany, the court will typically handle these cases. You will not be able to just pay and go on with your day.
