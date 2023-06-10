Decadence Concept: A Futuristic Catamaran Inspired by 1920s Motor Racing

Dream of the future while anchored in the past. This might sound like a paradox or, at the very least, a counter-intuitive way of going about life, but it's the only way, really. Can you look to the future if you haven't learned from or aren't inspired by the past?
Andy Waugh of the London-based Andy Waugh Yacht Design studio believes the answer is "no." In order to carve out an improved, more efficient, comfortable, and sustainable future (at least in terms of superyacht ownership), you have to do it while looking at the past. Decadence, the latest concept to bear the studio signature, is a brilliant example of that: a most futuristic superyacht inspired by the styling and the personality of 1920s motor racing cars.
Superyacht concepts aren't just a way to idly pass the time. Whenever a major studio design does one, it's usually because they're exploring new possibilities in terms of general design, layout, or propulsion or because they're trying to think of new ways to force innovation. Most of these concepts never make it past the design stage, it's true, but features explored in them can – and occasionally do – make their way into other projects that get turned into real builds.
Conceptual yacht design, whether subversive innovation or exploration of unexpected possibilities, does have a very specific purpose. In the case of the Decadence study, revealed to the public earlier this week, it's that of showing the potential of a new type of hull Waugh calls SWATH.
Decadence looks like the love child of a vintage racer with a modern airplane, transposed into an alternate future, and that's not a bad thing. But the best thing about it, according to the designer, is that this new type of twin hull would bring enhanced comfort under operation and in docking, improved safety, and better efficiency, which would translate into a reduced carbon footprint. Decadence would still be a luxury superyacht worthy of the name, but it would have better green credentials and reduced running costs. Even those who swim in money must love the idea of saving some cash!
Because of the unique twin hulls and the way they connect to the body, Waugh estimates a 70% reduction in pitch and roll movements as compared to a typical monohull. As a standard, cats are far more stable and comfy than monohull counterparts, but Decadence would be doubly so. A "radical” but unspecified propulsion system, combined with the hull design, would increase efficiency, reducing the refueling frequency by 30%. The inflatable wing sails shown in some renders would also work to enhance efficiency while under operation and cut down reliance on fossil fuels.
The technical areas and the crew would be located in the outer hulls and the sponsons, leaving the main hull exclusively for the use of the guests. This clear separation would create a sense of privacy onboard, which is the number one thing multi-millionaires are looking for when shopping for a boat this size.
Two 14-meter (46-foot) chase boat tenders from Skyline Yachts, one enclosed and the other an open-deck, would offer shuttle services for guests, extra entertainment options, or double as resupply vessels. Thanks to its draft, Decadence would be able to get closer to the shore than other vessels, while docking in bad weather wouldn't be an issue because all decks would come with a fully enclosable exterior area. In bad weather, Decadence would go inside its protective shell, weathering whatever Mother Nature would throw at it.
SWATH stands for "small waterplane area twin hull," and it applies to catamarans with submerged cylindrical hulls that attach to the main body by means of stilts "of minimal cross-section," as the designer explains. Decadence is a SWATH design, so a fancy, very futuristic-looking cat that promises to offer reduced roll and pitch, increased safety and comfort, and better efficiency under operation. At least in theory, it does.
Measuring 80.5 meters (264 feet) in total length, Decadence has a beam of 30 meters (98.5 feet) and an interior volume of 5,000 GT, which puts it on par with a 120-meter (394-foot) monohull superyacht. Waugh did not reveal the interior design, saying the owner would ultimately have the final say in how it looked, but he mentioned that the vast interior space would allow for a master suite measuring 30 meters in length, 20 meters in width, and 3 meters in height (98.5 x 65.6 x 9.8 feet). As such, it would have all the luxury features now standard on monohulls, from his-and-hers ensuites or his-and-hers walk-in wardrobes to private office, lounge, and private deck.
No word yet on whether there are any plans to take the Decadence study further. As these things go, if someone with deep enough pockets comes along, Waugh Design will probably do it. Until then, the studio is focusing on its first 100+-meter (328-foot) build, which is a private commission by an American tech billionaire, and is now in the engineering phase at Dorries Yachts in Bremen, Germany. All dreams have to start somewhere.