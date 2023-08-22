Seaview Is an Imposing Superyacht Custom Designed for a Big Brazilian Family

South American yacht owners have their own preferential criteria when it comes to the design of a brand-new yacht and tend to use their recreational watercraft differently from the rest of the world. That's because they have big families, and they all love to spend time onboard at the same time.
Brazil-based shipbuilder MCP Yachts knows this all too well, so it closely works with its clients to make sure their vessels deliver on their expectations. The latest project announced by the yard is the Seaview superyacht, which is currently in-build at the company's shipyard in South Africa.
Designed to cater to the owner's and his family's specific needs, Seaview is a full custom aluminum superyacht that measures 134 feet (40.8 meters) in length, with a beam of 26 feet (8.19 meters). It was developed in collaboration with world-renowned Vripack, which signed off the yacht's naval architecture. MCP Yachts has recently signed a multi-year agreement with the Dutch studio, and Seaview is the first project under this new agreement.
The custom watercraft features an explorer profile with an imposing silhouette and boasts full-height glazing on the main and upper decks, allowing for amazing views of the seascape and giving the yacht its name.
It has been designed with as much usable deck space as possible to allow the family of fourteen to relax, socialize, and dine together. The most innovative characteristic, however, is perhaps the general arrangement designed specifically for the South American market. Besides cruising in large groups with extended families, people in this part of the world also favor privacy, so they prefer their crews to be out of sight. As a result, Seaview has separate corridors and stairs for the crew.
Talking about the design process, Bart Bouwhuis, creative director at Vripack, has said that "Creating maximum space value on a 40-meter yacht required a creative approach to space planning. A very energetic co-creation process between the owner, MCP, and our team led to a perfectly sensible yet highly unconventional layout."
In terms of accommodation, Seaview has no less than seven staterooms onboard. The owner's master suite occupies much of the upper deck, which also includes a private terrace forward and an asymmetrical balcony.
The remaining guest accommodations comprise two VIPs below decks, as well as two double staterooms and two twins on the main deck.
The shipbuilder also focused on creating impressive exterior areas for guests onboard to explore, including an alfresco observation lounge, a large pool on the flybridge, plenty of lounging areas with sunbeds, alfresco dining areas, and more. The yacht also features a generous salon, a formal dining area indoors, and a gym. The gullwing lookouts on the skylounge are another standout feature, allowing for beautiful forward-facing views.
Touted as a superyacht suitable for any coastal or transoceanic route, MCP Yacht’s Seaview is equipped with two powerful Caterpillar C32 engines of 1,925 MHP each. Together, they propel the vessel to a maximum speed of 21 knots (24 mph or 39 kph), with a cruising range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 km).
