ISA Gran Turismo 70 Is a Lavish Superyacht With a "Glasshouse" Owner's Suite

In a bid to offer future owners a variety of yacht sizes to choose from as well as the possibility to operate multiple yachts as a family or group of friends, ISA Yachts is extending its highly successful Gran Turismo line with a larger model that boasts a sporty allure and seamless exterior and interior integration.
The Italian shipbuilder, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, took the wraps off a new 230-foot (70-meter) flagship called ISA Gran Turismo 70, which is penned by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design, the same designer that worked on its smaller sisterships. The Gran Turismo lineup already includes a 108-foot (33-meter) and a 148-foot (45-meter) model, and the yard is also working on a 164-foot (50-meter) design that is expected to be presented soon.
The newcomer offers approximately 1,650 gross tons of volume and features a streamlined coupé-like styling characterized by sleek, sinuous lines and long yet minimal windows that flow from bow to stern and accentuate its profile longitudinally. The ISA Yachts-specific arches running top to bottom and connecting all the decks are also present in this design. The steel-gray hull with charcoal details on the sky lounge stresses the elegant lines and helps create the impression of a lower profile.
Ready to accommodate a party of 12, the ISA GT 70 is designed to offer the owners and their guests an authentic yachting experience in a glamorous ambiance. Throughout the decks, there is a seamless continuity between exterior and interior spaces thanks to panoramic glazing that not only allows for a deeper connection to the sea but also visually enlarges the yacht's interiors.
The living quarters on this superyacht are characterized by high-quality elegance, mixing a soothing color palette of dove gray, taupe, and blue with modern furniture and accessories. Everything is tied up together by teak and wenge wood floorings and ceilings that create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Marble and brass accents serve to add a little bit of glamour and sophistication.
The owner's master suite, which is located on the upper deck, has been likened to a "glasshouse” due to the opening floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a sense of continuity between the interior and the outdoor world. It comes complete with his-and-hers bathrooms, a vanity area, and two wardrobes. From their suite, the owner has direct access to a spacious foredeck that features an infinity pool connected to the cabin via an illuminated path. Optionally, a touch-and-go helipad can be specified in this area for added convenience, or it could be turned into an extra-social space if the customer so wishes, proving the versatility of the design.
Five double guest staterooms can be found on the main deck, including a VIP cabin that has its own lounge.
At the stern of the upper deck, there is a round dining room with 180-degree opening windows that flows into the external cockpit. The skylounge housing the wheelhouse with uninterrupted views is another level up, while on the lower deck, guests can enjoy a spacious beach club with a bar, a spa, and an entertainment area with a huge LED TV visible from every corner of the room. The beach club features three fold-out platforms that further expand the available space.
In terms of performance, the ISA Gran Turismo 70 superyacht will be powered by twin MTU engines delivering 1,500 kW each, which will allow the vessel to reach a top speed of 17.5 knots (20 mph).
