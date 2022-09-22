ISA Yachts Extends Its Granturismo Range with Compact 108-Ft Motor Yacht

Italian shipbuilder ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, has announced the addition of a brand-new model to its Granturismo lineup - the compact ISA GT 33 motor yacht measuring 108 feet (33 meters) in length and featuring “sinuous lines and a sophisticated soul,” as the company describes it.
The new ISA GT 33 is the smallest iteration in the Granturismo range and comes with both exterior and interior design signed off by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design, while Palumbo Superyachts’ in-house team took care of the yacht’s naval architecture.
Said to showcase “a great coupé effect,” the exterior exhibits a sporty profile, with its pronounced bow, the superstructure concentrated aft, as well as ISA Yachts-specific arches connecting all the decks.
The motor yacht is designed to cater to the guests’ socializing needs, so its layout provides a seamless connection between inside and outside spaces on all three decks. Moreover, the vessel includes plenty of lounging and entertainment-oriented spaces.
The main saloon is a generous space and features an L-shaped sofa facing an entertainment center on the forward bulkhead, as well as a coffee table and chairs. There is also place for seating on the cockpit sofas, which have been located so as not to block the view from the inside.
The upper deck includes a large circular dining table that lets guests enjoy 180-degree views of the surrounding ocean while seated. Both the main and the upper deck offer continuity between the indoor and outdoor layout. Another feature worth mentioning is the hydro-massage swimming pool in the bow.
ISA GT 33 will be able to accommodate up to 10 guests aboard across five staterooms. The layout in this respect has been thought-out with privacy in mind, with the owner’s cabin located forward on the main deck, while the remaining four guest staterooms, two VIPs and two double cabins with twin beds, are situated below deck. The vessel also has room for five crew members.
Finally, twin MTU engines delivering 1,620 horsepower each will endow ISA GT 33 with a cruising speed of 19 knots (21.8 mph) and a maximum speed of 21 knots (24.1 mph).
