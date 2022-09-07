Interior Design of CMB Yachts' 154-Foot Mina Superyacht Revealed

Turkish shipbuilder CMB Yachts is putting the final touches on its in-build Mina superyacht, which should hit the water in March 2023, and has shared with the world some images of the vessel’s interior design.
Founded in 2007 in the Antalya Free Zone, CMB Yachts specializes in building wholly custom motor yachts in collaboration with renowned naval architects and yacht designers like Espen Oeino International.
The Mina luxury motor yacht, though, is an in-build project, so both its exterior and interior designs are fully penned by CMB. It is being built on speculation, meaning the shipbuilder has not secured a particular buyer.
Measuring 47 meters (154.2 feet) overall, with a beam of 8.9 meters (29.2 feet) and a draft of 2.47 meters (8.1 feet), the superyacht offers an interior volume of approximately 495 GT. This is enough space to offer accommodation for up to 10 guests in five suites (one master cabin, two double, and two twin staterooms). The yacht also accommodates eight crew members onboard to cater to the guests’ needs.
The images of the interior released by CMB reveal a minimalist design with soft, neutral colors, plenty of natural light, and intricate details. The main saloon includes two large settees and large windows that allow the light to get in and connect guests with the surrounding ocean, offering them undisturbed views. The natural color palette is consistent throughout the five guest cabins, with minimal blue accents here and there.
Moving on to the exterior, the ship offers plenty of outdoor space that spreads across three cascading decks aft, a generous foredeck, and a large sun deck.
As for construction materials, Mina features a GRP hull and GRP superstructure and will be equipped with two 1,450 hp (1,470.7 ps) Caterpillar C32 Acert engines. It will provide comfortable cruising at 10 knots (11.5 mph) and will be able to reach a top speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph).
