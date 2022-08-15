245k Price Drop on Trinity Motor Yacht Odin Sounds Puny for This $5.5 Million Masterpiece

Yachts are some of the most popular toys amongst multi-millionaires and billionaires, and that means we often get truly amazing machines with jaw-dropping price tags.
We are used to hearing about billion-dollar superyachts owned by oligarchs or tech giants, but these water-wafting wonders come in many shapes, sizes, and price tags. The one that’s at the center of today’s story is a rather modest motor yacht (if anything could ever be modest about these floating palaces), coming in at a measly $5.25 million. However, this price was reached after $245,000 were discounted from the original five and a half million dollars price. Still, a quarter of a million dollars barely made a dent in the budget needed to acquire this beauty.
However, you should not let the relatively low price fool you. Built in aluminum by Trinity, it was considered a superyacht when it was launched back in 2001. It was the personal boat of the yard's owner, and consequently, it comes equipped with all the amenities that would be expected of such a prized possession.
Let’s start with the fact that this pleasure boat has a range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 km/4,027 miles) and a cruising speed of 13 knots (24 kph/15 mph). Power comes courtesy of twin Caterpillar 3412, 1,350 hp (1,369 ps) diesel engines. The shallow draft of just 1.8m (6ft) will allow you close access to beaches, making you feel like the world is your oyster. Not to mention it's also perfect for the great selection of water toys that Odin comes equipped with, like the snorkeling gear and jet skis.
Moving on to the interior, Odin's gorgeous salon is both sophisticated and elegant. The dining table is perfectly place to take advantage of the surreal scenery just beyond the yacht's oversized windows, which allow for plenty of natural light to come in. Not to worry, the walk-around overhangs outside conveniently provide just enough shade from direct sunlight. An elegant L-shaped upholstered sofa in Perennials soft-touch fabrics along with two lounge chairs in the same fabric are situated to port. At the starboard, a games table and long storage cabinetry with a hide-away TV and Kaleidescape system complete the décor.
The vessel's guest quarters, draped in beautiful blues and impressive wood furnishings, are truly a sight to behold. They provide ample room for up to nine guests in a master suite, two doubles, and a twin cabin with a Pullman berth. All rooms are finished in a timeless style with impressive wood furnishings, thanks to Claudette Bonville's inspiration for interior design.
As nice as Odin’s interior is, it is certainly rivaled by the yacht’s exterior. Its sundeck is luxurious and large and boasts plenty of seating, as well as a terrific alfresco dining area. An array of sun loungers is placed on the flybridge. Also notable is the long dining arrangement, which is perfectly located for optimal views of the sea.
Being well taken care of throughout its life and having seen a major mechanical refit in 2021, it now comes with a 65 kW Phaser generator to complement the already existing 45 kW KiloPak.
The new owners will find Odin in turn-key condition and ready to take on the waters. The magnificent 125ft (38m) yacht is available for sale at Worth Avenue Yachts.
