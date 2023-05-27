Flawless 2023 Fourth Down Superyacht Is Up for Grabs for $16 Million, and It's So Worth It

While most of us don't have $16 million to purchase a superyacht the likes of the Fourth Down, it shouldn't stop us from daydreaming a little. If there was ever a proverbial floating castle to inspire our daydreams, it's this shark of the sea.
Folks, Fourth Down, is the name of the superyacht we see here today. But, before you go one, take the time to stroll through the image gallery to get a feeling for things. What did you think? Are you starting to understand why this sells for $16 million (€14.9 million at current exchange rates)? If you still need some help, stick around for the next 5 minutes or so and follow along with this text.
Fourth Down is a machine completed just last year, in September 2022, making it an infant of the superyacht world. It's still under manufacturer warranty. Speaking of the manufacturers, the crew behind the magic you see is none other than Ocean Alexander, a Taiwan-based brand that's actually been around since 1977. Oh, and don't doubt their abilities because, according to sources, some of the original boats to come out of this yard are selling for around "triple their original price." But Ocean Alexander is just the builder of this beauty. But, it is Evan K. Marshall and Arrabito Naval Architects that bring the styling and interiors from pencil and paper to reality.
As for the Fourth Down, let's start our exploration by taking in the exterior of the ship. After all, it stands as the base for the interior and spaces brought to life. To craft the hull, fiberglass is used, leading to a relatively light craft. One hundred eighty-five tons are pushed around by tow MAN V12 engines, allowing for a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph). Since the hull is rather low and wide, a draft of just 1.8 m (5.9 ft) is in place. This allows you to access some of those hidden gulfs the island life throws at you. As a result of the way the hull is crafted, Fourth Down is also considered one of the most spacious vessels in its class.
Now, upon seeing the exterior of the Fourth Down for the first time, I did ask myself why this thing is selling for $16 million. However, once I witnessed the interior, I completely understood why the asking price; this thing is friggin flawless! From the exterior alfresco dining set to the staircases that carry souls up to the flybridge, interior lounge, staterooms, and even kitchen, you'll be pressed hard to find a dang scratch or fingerprint anywhere.
The layout expressed is one based around the whole "open-space" idea, ad floor-to-ceiling windows make great use of natural light but keep prying eyes out. As you stand in the main lounge, your eyes will be struck by a balanced blend of materials such as glass, wood, stones, and semi-precious metals. Only one other element is missing from the picture, fire. Other than that, spaces are airy, accented by metal and stones (earth), and water is found all around the ship. A fireplace would have been nice.
Finally, I want to bring you to the very top of the Fourth Down. It's here that you'll be spending most of your time. Aside from the helm, guests and owners will be able to lounge around on sofas, be served drinks and meals, and soak up as much sun as they'd like. If things get too hot, the overhead structure is sure to offer the necessary shade. You may be into watersports. If that's the case, use the submersible swimming platform, any of the Waverunners on board, or take a dip in the hot tub. Sounds like one hell of a lifestyle, if you ask me, and all you need is $16 million and to give old Northrop & Johnson a call, the crew brokering this deal. Heck, tell them auto evolution sent you, and who knows, maybe we get a cut of the deal too. Just wishful thinking.
One aspect of the exterior I want to attract your attention to is how minimalist yet futuristic styling is brought to light. The long and fluid lines of the hull and superstructure sit in contrast to the limited privacy glass seen, giving off a balanced feel to the whole thing. All those lines start from a sharp bow and lead to the ship's rear, where they craft a wide and spacious beach deck. With the exterior out of the way, let's stroll through that lavish interior you witnessed earlier.
Continuing our journey into the Fourth Down, we find ourselves in any of the five staterooms. But, it's the owner's suite that really stands apart from all others. Here, a full-beam space invites you to rest upon a massive king bed while lateral windows flood the space with sunlight reflecting off the local waters. As for the ensuite bathroom, here, too, luxury is found in simplicity and brought to life with a shower room and bathtub, and a large window for illumination. Even guest rooms are amazing, just a bit more cramped, is all.
