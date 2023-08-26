Unmolested 1965 Ford Galaxie Emerges From a Barn to Challenge the Impala Legacy

1965 was a big year for Chevrolet, mainly because the Impala propelled the company's full-size lineup to an impressive record.
The GM brand sold over 1 million units, therefore getting confirmation that the Impala, launched in 1958 as a Bel Air version and promoted to series status a year later, managed to breathe new life into its full-size portfolio in the United States.
Ford did not give up on this sector, and the Galaxie was the model spearheading its push in the full-size battle.
1965 witnessed the debut of a new generation, once again available with a mix of six-cylinder units and V8 monsters for customers particularly interested in the performance component. The new Galaxie was available as a hardtop, a sedan, and a convertible.
The 1965 model year sported nearly the same engine lineup as in 1964, though the company dropped the old-school 223 slant-six to make room for an all-new 240. Additionally, the 352 received a massive upgrade, now available with a four-barrel carburetor for a welcome power boost.
A 1965 Ford Galaxie that spent a long time in storage is back fighting for life, though the photos suggest the buyer would have to deal with a very rough condition. The seller explains on Craigslist that they discovered this Galaxie in a barn, but the car remains complete and unmolested. A complete project is the dream of many restorers, but considering its general condition, you shouldn't expect all parts to come in tip-top shape. If anything, you might have to replace many of them, especially as the rust has already invaded the metal.
The owner says the rust damage is "usual for a 58-year-old car," but you should thoroughly inspect the undersides and trunk. The photos don't allow me to determine if regular patches are enough to save the floors, but I don't expect any good news. I can spot a few rot spots as the rust has gone through.
The Galaxie rolled off the assembly lines with a 289 V8 paired with an automatic transmission. The same powertrain is still in the car, but the seller did not provide any specifics, so you should expect the engine to be seized from sitting. A good mechanic would be able to decrypt the engine and figure out if it can be saved.
The asking price makes perfect sense for this Galaxie. The owner is ready to let the car go to a new home for $2,200, and they claim shipping could also be arranged. The vehicle is a great project if you're interested in an all-original and unmolested model, but bringing the car back to the road isn't aimed at the faint of heart, considering the Galaxie's rough shape.
Ford did not give up on this sector, and the Galaxie was the model spearheading its push in the full-size battle.
1965 witnessed the debut of a new generation, once again available with a mix of six-cylinder units and V8 monsters for customers particularly interested in the performance component. The new Galaxie was available as a hardtop, a sedan, and a convertible.
The 1965 model year sported nearly the same engine lineup as in 1964, though the company dropped the old-school 223 slant-six to make room for an all-new 240. Additionally, the 352 received a massive upgrade, now available with a four-barrel carburetor for a welcome power boost.
A 1965 Ford Galaxie that spent a long time in storage is back fighting for life, though the photos suggest the buyer would have to deal with a very rough condition. The seller explains on Craigslist that they discovered this Galaxie in a barn, but the car remains complete and unmolested. A complete project is the dream of many restorers, but considering its general condition, you shouldn't expect all parts to come in tip-top shape. If anything, you might have to replace many of them, especially as the rust has already invaded the metal.
The owner says the rust damage is "usual for a 58-year-old car," but you should thoroughly inspect the undersides and trunk. The photos don't allow me to determine if regular patches are enough to save the floors, but I don't expect any good news. I can spot a few rot spots as the rust has gone through.
The Galaxie rolled off the assembly lines with a 289 V8 paired with an automatic transmission. The same powertrain is still in the car, but the seller did not provide any specifics, so you should expect the engine to be seized from sitting. A good mechanic would be able to decrypt the engine and figure out if it can be saved.
The asking price makes perfect sense for this Galaxie. The owner is ready to let the car go to a new home for $2,200, and they claim shipping could also be arranged. The vehicle is a great project if you're interested in an all-original and unmolested model, but bringing the car back to the road isn't aimed at the faint of heart, considering the Galaxie's rough shape.