Rock Crawling With a Stock Rivian R1T Is a Breeze, Here's Proof

Believe it or not, all-electric vehicles are well suited for extreme off-roading. Even though they are generally heavier than their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts, the ability to deploy most of the torque almost instantaneously coupled with a low center of gravity is a massive advantage. The quad-motor Rivian R1T with torque vectoring is among the best such vehicles. And now, there's extra proof.

11 photos Photo: MisAdventure Lab on YouTube