5 Cool FSD Beta Things We Learned After Elon Musk's Live V12 Demo

Tesla's Elon Musk has access to the latest technology the EV maker is developing. The executive showed in a live video published on Twitter (now known as X) what the cleverly named Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) can do. But while customers are using various V11 releases of the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), the one put to work in this particular test was the V12 build. Here's what's worth knowing.

21 photos Photo: Elon Musk on Twitter / YouTube / autoevolution edit