Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta Now Works on Highways

Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that Tesla’s newest version of the Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software called V11 started rolling out on the 11th of November at 11:11 PM Pacific Time (7:11 AM Coordinated Universal Time). Here’s what you need to know about it.
Vehicles that are eligible to receive the Full Self-Driving Beta program will very soon be updated with the latest version of the software that is now capable of keeping control of the car on highways.
Called V11, this latest iteration is being rolled out to employees first before becoming available to more Tesla customers. However, the improved software is still not finished which means the driver must continue to be responsible at all times. FSD Beta does not replace the driver in any circumstance – yet.
After the selected employees will make sure the code is running smoothly and they conclude there are no immediate fixes needed, other Tesla customers that have a Safety Score of over 80, paid for or subscribed to FSD Beta, and have driven a minimum of 100 mi (161 km) on Autopilot will get the prompt to update to V11 in an orderly fashion. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, said it will “take a few weeks to expand the beta, then another few weeks to go wide release to US & Canada.”
Up until now, FSD Beta disabled itself if the driver intended to have it work on highways. The vehicle’s computer automatically reverted to the trialed and tested Autopilot that works like the different implementations of the advanced driver-assistance software (ADAS) available on most new cars nowadays.
After eligible Tesla owners will receive the V11 update, their vehicles will be able to tackle highways by themselves but not without complete human supervision and, of course, responsibility. According to a picture published by a Tesla employee, the release notes confirm that V11 “unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the highway legacy stack, which is over four years old.” This means the software can learn faster. It could also deliver better performance when it ultimately reaches customers.
Even though it does not look like much of an achievement in the eyes of those who think Tesla is not making any progress, we feel obligated to remind you that the public part of the program began only a little over two years ago, in October 2020.
Finally, in its current form, Tesla’s FSD Beta is still just at Level 2 driving automation software. According to the SAE J3016 standard, the person behind the wheel is driving at all times, even when various support features are on and their feet are not on the pedals. True and certified Level 3 autonomous driving has been reached by Mercedes-Benz with its Drive Pilot system.
Called V11, this latest iteration is being rolled out to employees first before becoming available to more Tesla customers. However, the improved software is still not finished which means the driver must continue to be responsible at all times. FSD Beta does not replace the driver in any circumstance – yet.
After the selected employees will make sure the code is running smoothly and they conclude there are no immediate fixes needed, other Tesla customers that have a Safety Score of over 80, paid for or subscribed to FSD Beta, and have driven a minimum of 100 mi (161 km) on Autopilot will get the prompt to update to V11 in an orderly fashion. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, said it will “take a few weeks to expand the beta, then another few weeks to go wide release to US & Canada.”
Up until now, FSD Beta disabled itself if the driver intended to have it work on highways. The vehicle’s computer automatically reverted to the trialed and tested Autopilot that works like the different implementations of the advanced driver-assistance software (ADAS) available on most new cars nowadays.
After eligible Tesla owners will receive the V11 update, their vehicles will be able to tackle highways by themselves but not without complete human supervision and, of course, responsibility. According to a picture published by a Tesla employee, the release notes confirm that V11 “unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the highway legacy stack, which is over four years old.” This means the software can learn faster. It could also deliver better performance when it ultimately reaches customers.
Even though it does not look like much of an achievement in the eyes of those who think Tesla is not making any progress, we feel obligated to remind you that the public part of the program began only a little over two years ago, in October 2020.
Finally, in its current form, Tesla’s FSD Beta is still just at Level 2 driving automation software. According to the SAE J3016 standard, the person behind the wheel is driving at all times, even when various support features are on and their feet are not on the pedals. True and certified Level 3 autonomous driving has been reached by Mercedes-Benz with its Drive Pilot system.
Given all that is in V11, it will take a few weeks to expand the beta, then another few weeks to go wide release to US & Canada— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2022