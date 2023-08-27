Tesla Brings Futuristic-Looking V4 Supercharger Stalls With CCS Plugs and NFC to the UK

Tesla proved to everyone that investing early in a high-power charging network was the right decision. Most automakers present in North America now feel obligated to join forces with the EV maker and adopt the brand's port. But in Europe, things look different. The CCS Combo 2 connector is the standard. That convinced Tesla to accelerate opening Supercharging to EVs made by competitors. Now, it's taking things to the next level in the UK.

15 photos Photo: electricfelix and EVA London on Twitter / autoevolution edit