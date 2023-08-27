Tesla Brings Futuristic-Looking V4 Supercharger Stalls With CCS Plugs and NFC to the UK

Tesla proved to everyone that investing early in a high-power charging network was the right decision. Most automakers present in North America now feel obligated to join forces with the EV maker and adopt the brand's port. But in Europe, things look different. The CCS Combo 2 connector is the standard. That convinced Tesla to accelerate opening Supercharging to EVs made by competitors. Now, it's taking things to the next level in the UK.
Tesla opened the first V4 Supercharger station in the Netherlands in March 2023. Those pedestals came with onger cables and boasted a minimalistic yet svelte look. But there has already been an update. Besides appearing elegant and somewhat premium, this refreshed design enables most EVs to charge at speeds of up to 250 kW per unit through a simpler Tap&Go system.
Moreover, the new stalls are "future-proofed" because they can match the charging rates of competitors like Ionity. That network is present in most European countries and enables vehicles with an 800V architecture, like the Porsche Taycan, to charge at speeds of up to 350 kW.
The UK's first V4 Supercharger has been installed at the Tottenham Tesla sales center, located near a busy highway known as M25 and very close to the North Circular, a ring road. Besides being able to dispense energy at a high rate, the major advantage of this new stall design is that it eliminates the need to have a Tesla account and the manufacturer's app.
All EV owners must do is pull the plug out of its suspended resting place, check the price per kWh on the small screen to make sure they're okay with the fees, connect it to their car, use a contactless debit or credit card to confirm payment, and that's it. After tapping the card on the NFC portion of the charger, the system quickly verifies that funds are available and starts sending electrons to the vehicle immediately after ensuring the customer can pay a minimum of GBP 20 (USD 25).
Fret not; if you're ever in the UK and must Supercharge for less than the minimum amount, the remaining sum returns to your account.
Of course, those who already have set up their payment information in the Tesla app or still have free Supercharging can continue to use it. All they need to do is scan a QR code after plugging in.
Unlike many other places where Tesla erected just four or six stalls, this Tottenham charging station has eight V4 Superchargers already working, and more will be activated at a later date. They're all open to the public, unlike V3 Superchargers that remain Tesla-exclusive in some parts of Europe.
The only weird thing about these particular stalls is that the plug is positioned at the rear. Even though the cable is longer (approx. 10 feet), some EV owners might have to maneuver in a specific way every time to ensure they can safely and easily plug in.
Fingers crossed, maybe Tesla will consider adding canopies in sunnier parts of Europe to give renewable energy a boost and provide shade to the EVs.
Tesla says it will continue expanding its network of V4 Superchargers that's open to every type of EV with the CCS Combo 2 port. Unlike the CCS Combo 1 connector found in North America, the European design includes two additional power contacts in the top part of the port that's commonly used for AC charging.
Europeans have also been dealing with Electrify America-like reliability issues when visiting Ionity stations. However, the complaints have been addressed promptly because the EU and the network owners (BMW, VW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Ford) want it to succeed. Still, Tesla might end up victorious solely because V4 stalls are simpler to use.
Moreover, the new stalls are "future-proofed" because they can match the charging rates of competitors like Ionity. That network is present in most European countries and enables vehicles with an 800V architecture, like the Porsche Taycan, to charge at speeds of up to 350 kW.
The UK's first V4 Supercharger has been installed at the Tottenham Tesla sales center, located near a busy highway known as M25 and very close to the North Circular, a ring road. Besides being able to dispense energy at a high rate, the major advantage of this new stall design is that it eliminates the need to have a Tesla account and the manufacturer's app.
All EV owners must do is pull the plug out of its suspended resting place, check the price per kWh on the small screen to make sure they're okay with the fees, connect it to their car, use a contactless debit or credit card to confirm payment, and that's it. After tapping the card on the NFC portion of the charger, the system quickly verifies that funds are available and starts sending electrons to the vehicle immediately after ensuring the customer can pay a minimum of GBP 20 (USD 25).
The first V4 Supercharger station was Tesla-exclusive
Fret not; if you're ever in the UK and must Supercharge for less than the minimum amount, the remaining sum returns to your account.
Of course, those who already have set up their payment information in the Tesla app or still have free Supercharging can continue to use it. All they need to do is scan a QR code after plugging in.
Unlike many other places where Tesla erected just four or six stalls, this Tottenham charging station has eight V4 Superchargers already working, and more will be activated at a later date. They're all open to the public, unlike V3 Superchargers that remain Tesla-exclusive in some parts of Europe.
The only weird thing about these particular stalls is that the plug is positioned at the rear. Even though the cable is longer (approx. 10 feet), some EV owners might have to maneuver in a specific way every time to ensure they can safely and easily plug in.
Fingers crossed, maybe Tesla will consider adding canopies in sunnier parts of Europe to give renewable energy a boost and provide shade to the EVs.
Tesla says it will continue expanding its network of V4 Superchargers that's open to every type of EV with the CCS Combo 2 port. Unlike the CCS Combo 1 connector found in North America, the European design includes two additional power contacts in the top part of the port that's commonly used for AC charging.
Europeans have also been dealing with Electrify America-like reliability issues when visiting Ionity stations. However, the complaints have been addressed promptly because the EU and the network owners (BMW, VW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Ford) want it to succeed. Still, Tesla might end up victorious solely because V4 stalls are simpler to use.
??We were invited to test out the the first UK V4 Tesla Supercharger station, which has just been unveiled in Tottenham, at the Tesla Centre on Ravenside Retail Park, this morning!— EVA England (@EVAEOfficial) August 25, 2023
It is available to all EVs with a CCS connection, so James took his Kia for a boost (although his… pic.twitter.com/nwwAohFqSR