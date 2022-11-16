Iconic 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Up for Grabs, a Rare Chance To Own a Bavarian Batmobile

When you think of a Batmobile, what comes to mind is a fictional badass spaceship-looking tank-like super mobile that launches missiles and bolts at the speed of light. Unbeknownst to most, a real-life Batmobile exists. It’s not driven by a caped superhero, and it’d not black. If anything, it’s Chamonix Metallic white in color and was developed by BMW in the 70s.
Now, I know what you are thinking. This is a bunch of hooey. Well, it’s not. It’s the forebearer of all M-badged Bimmers. This here, folks, is the BMW 3.0 CSL.
There’s a reason BMW describes itself as the “Ultimate Driving Machine.” Since the Bavarian automaker began producing automobiles in late 1920, it grimly focused on motorsports.
It doesn’t matter what year, make, or model of BMW you have – it’ll never fall in the category of vehicles described as ‘economical’ or ‘grocery getters.’
These breed of cars are built from the ground up to tear the streets. The BMW 3.0 CSL was developed under the same principles but with urgency to dominate the European Touring Car Championship (ETCC) in the early 70s. And conquer they did, between 1975 and 1979.
This 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL chassis 4355057 will go under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s on 26 November 2022. It’s well preserved (inside and out), considering it is a 47-year-old survivor.
Based on the information in the description, this particular unit is fitted with a replacement engine. It, however, still dons the iconic aerodynamic kit that earned it the title “Batmobile.”
One hundred ten of these iconic road-going classics were developed in July 1973. A second smaller batch of the 3.0 CSL were produced between January 1974 and October 1975, This unit, chassis 4355057, is the final example of the 57 second series cars.
According to RM Sotheby’s, it was delivered to BMW dealer MOTAG in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1975 and registered on 1 December of the same year. Historical records show it was still registered in Switzerland by April 1991.
It was part of The Bavarian Legend’s Collection. Due to its prolonged period on static display, the new owner might need to perform a comprehensive mechanic inspection before getting it back on the road.
The bids are currently between $185,000 and $225,000 or equivalent in Swiss Francs, Euros, or Pounds.
With more than a week left, the price could only get steeper. The sale will be accompanied by a jack, owner’s manual, spare wheel, and a wheel brace.
