Iconic 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Up for Grabs, a Rare Chance To Own a Bavarian Batmobile

When you think of a Batmobile, what comes to mind is a fictional badass spaceship-looking tank-like super mobile that launches missiles and bolts at the speed of light. Unbeknownst to most, a real-life Batmobile exists. It’s not driven by a caped superhero, and it’d not black. If anything, it’s Chamonix Metallic white in color and was developed by BMW in the 70s.

