Electric BMW Batmobile-Wannabe Shows Tuned Ford Mustang GT How It's (Mostly) Done

You might be tempted to think that this BMW is the famous 3.0 CSL. After all, it does look like one. But it’s not, as what we’re dealing with here is a replica, with electric power.
Built as an unofficial homage to the iconic Batmobile, it features full Tesla power and an 85 kWh battery pack. Normally, it would’ve been good for around 450 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, but it has been dialed back to some 300-350 hp. The owner estimates that it tips the scales at approximately 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs), which is a bit less than its ad-hoc rival, a Ford Mustang GT.
Dressed in orange, featuring a few styling tweaks here and there, and boasting a bit more power than stock, it has 490 hp and 530 Nm (391 lb-ft) available via the right pedal, or so it is said anyway. The extra oomph has been squeezed out of the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine courtesy of a cold air intake, new exhaust system, and an ECU remap. Everything is transferred to the rear wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission.
In terms of power, the balance tilts in favor of the pony car. However, the BMW has the weight advantage on its side, plus something that the Mustang can only dream of (for now at least): instant thrust available via the right pedal. Thus, in theory, the two are evenly matched, but what about in practice?
The answer comes from CarWow on YouTube, who pinned the two vehicles against each other in no less than four drag races, two from a standing, and two from a rolling start. Everything concluded with a brake test that revealed the obvious: the modern machine stops quicker, like much quicker. To find out which one holds the upper hand in a straight-line sprint, though, you will have to watch the video shared down below.
