Ray J Goes Out for a Ride in His Blacked-Out Mustang, Pumps Some "Smoking Gas"

Ray J may not have as many cars as other fellow rappers, but his garage isn’t small by any means. And it also includes a blacked-out, fully customized Ford Mustang GT which he just took for a spin.
Ray J has many talents, which include singing, songwriting, producing, and acting. So, because of this, his net worth is estimated at around $14 million as of 2022. Just like any other celebrity, he has also spent some money on cars, including a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class he drives often, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, or a Lincoln Navigator. But besides these three, the rapper also has a Ford Mustang GT.
In a new picture shared on his Instagram Stories on September 20, the rapper showed the muscle car "smocking gas" as it was connected to the gas pump after he went out for a ride. Unfortunately, he didn’t share more pictures of his Mustang, but he did share a short video from the driver’s seat, which you can see attached below, giving small glimpses of the black interior.
The vehicle in question, which is far from the stock version, was a gift from his estranged wife, Princess Love, in 2019. She surprised him with this vehicle which was supposed to be a gift for Father’s Day. But, since she had it customized, it arrived a bit later than that.
The muscle car is certainly heavily customized, with Princess Love working with Pazi Performance Auto Body Shop & Customization from Burbank, California, and Clinched Automotive Customization Shop. His Mustang GT comes with a matte black exterior and has been fitted with a widebody kit and a ducktail spoiler, making it look like the fiercest stallions out there.
It also comes with airlift sports suspension and custom wheels from BC Forged, which reportedly cost $1k each, taking it to a total price of $125,000, according to TMZ. You can't mistake the vehicle even if you wanted to, because it comes with Ray's logo on both doors.
Needless to say, Ray J was thrilled when he received it. And three years later, he still enjoys taking out his black stallion out of the stable.
