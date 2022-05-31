Princess Love and Ray J Spend Memorial Day Sailing on a Luxury Yacht in Miami

Memorial Day gave Princess Love and Ray J an opportunity to step back and enjoy some time with their family. The two chartered a luxury yacht and sailed on the coastline of Miami, Florida.
Princess Love and Ray J have had quite a rocky relationship. The former Love & Hip Hop stars, who share two children, Melody, 3, and Epik Ray, 2, have filed for divorce a total of three times over the course of two years. But, so far, they’ve always got back together.
And it looks like their relationship is back on because the two spent time together with their children on Memorial Day. Both of them shared pictures onboard a luxury yacht, where they had the opportunity to spend some quality time as a family. Not long ago, Ray also posted a sweet message to his wife on Mother’s Day.
The two opted to charter a yacht from Luxus Miami, a boat rental service in Florida. Instagram account Miami Yacht Connect shared a short video on its Instagram Stories with a glimpse of the interior of the yacht they charted.
Although it didn’t reveal the name of the vessel, the video captured one of the decks which boasted lots of wood and earth tones. There was also a sign with her name on it writing, “Welcome aboard Princess Love & Guests,” with champagne, fresh fruits, and other drinks available.
The brand offers yachts starting at 40-ft in length up to 150-ft. It even offers an 88-ft luxury yacht called Princess, which would’ve been a perfect choice for Princess Love. We don’t know if she ended up chartering that one, though. But she was thrilled with the services she received and even praised them for bringing toys for her children, who both wore colorful swim vests all the time they were on board.
And it looks like their relationship is back on because the two spent time together with their children on Memorial Day. Both of them shared pictures onboard a luxury yacht, where they had the opportunity to spend some quality time as a family. Not long ago, Ray also posted a sweet message to his wife on Mother’s Day.
The two opted to charter a yacht from Luxus Miami, a boat rental service in Florida. Instagram account Miami Yacht Connect shared a short video on its Instagram Stories with a glimpse of the interior of the yacht they charted.
Although it didn’t reveal the name of the vessel, the video captured one of the decks which boasted lots of wood and earth tones. There was also a sign with her name on it writing, “Welcome aboard Princess Love & Guests,” with champagne, fresh fruits, and other drinks available.
The brand offers yachts starting at 40-ft in length up to 150-ft. It even offers an 88-ft luxury yacht called Princess, which would’ve been a perfect choice for Princess Love. We don’t know if she ended up chartering that one, though. But she was thrilled with the services she received and even praised them for bringing toys for her children, who both wore colorful swim vests all the time they were on board.