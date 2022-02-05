Rare 2003 Aprilia RSV Mille R Edwards Replica Wants to Become Your Latest Acquisition

If you take your mind off Colin Edwards’ disastrous Grand Prix season with Aprilia, this limited-edition RSV Mille R is actually quite appealing.
The 2003 Aprilia RSV Mille R Edwards Replica saw a limited production run of just 461 units, and it draws power from a liquid-cooled 998cc V-twin engine developed by Rotax. Featuring four valves per cylinder and a beefy compression ratio of 11.8:1, the fuel-injected juggernaut is good for up to 133 ponies at 9,500 rpm.
At around 7,500 spins, the maximum torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) will be fed to a six-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear wheel through a drive chain. Aprilia’s gladiator can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a mere 3.1 seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at 10.4 asphalt-splitting ticks.
Eventually, the RSV Mille R will hit a top speed of 173 mph (278 kph). The powertrain hardware is nested inside an aluminum twin-spar skeleton that sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins forks and an adjustable shock absorber. Up front, braking duties are handled by twin rotors measuring 320 mm (12.6 inches) in diameter, along with four-piston Brembo calipers.
On the other end, stopping power comes from a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc and a two-piston caliper. The mechanical stallion will tip the scales at 410 pounds (186 kg) without fluids, and its fuel tank can hold just under 4.8 gallons (18 liters) of fossil soup when full.
As you’re reading this, one of Aprilia’s special-edition Edwards Replicas is making its way to auction with 34k miles (55,000 km) on the clock. The Rotax-powered rarity is currently listed on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform, where you can place your bids at no reserve until Thursday, February 10.
For now, only one person has shown an interest in this specimen, and they’re offering 1,000 bucks to make it a part of their collection. Before you consider getting in on the action, keep in mind that further clarification regarding the bike’s description is still needed, as the seller vaguely notes the presence of leaks.
