Prepare for More Delays As Ford Cuts Output Yet Again

Ford plans to suspend or cut production beginning next week, citing chip shortages. The changes will be made starting from Monday, February 7th. Unfortunately, this means deliveries will once again be delayed, and the impact of the decision will be felt mostly by the F-150 customers.
Initially, Ford was supposed to cut production only of its famous Bronco. Now even Transit van customers will have to wait more because only one shift will run.
The Michigan, Chicago, and Cuautitlan, Mexico factories will stop temporarily, while the work will continue at a slower pace in Kansas. Moreover, the plants in Kentucky and Louisville will have a single shift or a reduced schedule. At the same time, the overtime in Oakville, Canada, will be cut.
Ford warned that a decline in vehicle volume was to come after it presented smaller-than-expected quarterly income and a rather grim forecast for 2022.
Customers will have to wait longer for their cars, but the Detroit carmaker promised it would ship more starting with the second half of the year. Don't expect any major improvements, though.
A Ford spokeswoman cited by Reuters said the chip shortage will remain an issue that the company will tackle.
The carmaker already partnered with GlobalFoundries to buy chips made in the U.S. Unfortunately, it won't be able to deliver this year.
Planning on buying a new and cheaper car now? First, you ought to know that companies that make chips disagree with automakers. Major producers say nothing will change in the short term. Still, NXP and Infineon believe the current situation will continue. On the other hand, Toshiba and Intel are planning billion-dollar investments to help the auto and tech industry. Still, an up and running factory takes at least two years to build.
Qualcomm is the only semiconductor manufacturer that is optimistic about the second half of 2022, and it works closely with Tesla.
